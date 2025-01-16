Death in Paradise season 14 confirms return of major star who quit show

Death in Paradise season 14 will be on our screens very soon, with the BBC confirming that fans will be able to settle in with the premiere on Friday 31 January at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Season 14 will have an entirely different feel as the island welcomes a new detective following DI Neville Parker's (Ralf Little) departure, with DI Mervin Wilson being introduced in the 2024 Christmas special. However, it's not all new faces, as a familiar star has also confirmed that they are returning to the show. Find out more…

WATCH: Ralf Little breaks silence over Death in Paradise exit

Following Neville's departure to see more of the world with Florence at his side, there is a detective role at the St Marie police station which is filled by new Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson, played by Don Gilet.

The synopsis for the new season reads: "Following the recently cracked case of ‘who shot the Santas?’, along with the revelation that his estranged mother has passed away, Mervin is ready to get back home and leave the island for good.

Tobi is returning to the show

"But when a case close to the hearts of those at the station presents itself, is he tempted to extend his stay? As Mervin continues to ruffle feathers, the police team pulls together to solve some of the island’s most confounding cases yet."

It has been revealed that Sergeant JP Hooper himself Tobi Bakare will be returning to the island, alongside a series of amazing guest guests including Kaos actress Michelle Greenidge, Dreamland's Joy Richardson, Boiling Point's Stephen Odubola and The Acolyte's Anthony J. Abraham.

© Red Planet Pictures / Lou Denim / BBC Don Gilet in Death in Paradise

Other guest stars including Simon Lennon (Our Girl), Bhavna Limbachia (Brassic), Adam James (The Day of The Jackal), David Avery (Gangs of London), Sofia Oxenham (A Very Royal Scandal), Patricia Allison (Sex Education), Imogen King (Love Rat), David Mumeni (Bridgerton), Madeline Appiah (In The Long Run), Siobhan Redmond (Two Doors Down) and Chantelle Alle (Hijack).

Plenty has been teased about the new series for the St Marie gang including Commissioner Patterson, Catherine, Naomi and Darlene.

© Denis Guyenon DI Neville Parker left the show in season 13

Patterson must deal with momentous news from the Chief Commissioner in Jamaica that rocks the police department to its very core, while Catherine acts as the last line of defence in a battle to save the team as we know it.

Meanwhile, Naomi finds herself at an emotional crossroads when an old flame from St Barnabas makes a surprising appearance on the island, while Darlene becomes a mentor when a new officer joins the ranks. We couldn't be more excited!

Death in Paradise's brand new series is coming to BBC and iPlayer from Friday 31 January 2025 at 9pm