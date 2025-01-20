Savannah Guthrie reveals unexpected decision on Today show replacement: 'Last to know'

Savannah Guthrie knows better than most what it’s like to step into big shoes on the Today show.

This week marked the beginning of a new chapter for the beloved weekday news program, with Savannah, 53, now sharing the anchor desk alongside Craig Melvin, 45.

Craig officially stepped into his role as full-time co-anchor for the show’s first and second hours on January 13, following Hoda Kotb’s emotional departure after an incredible 17-year run.

Hoda’s heartfelt farewell on January 10 left viewers teary-eyed, and Savannah was there to celebrate her longtime friend and colleague.

"When we thought how best to celebrate you, Hoda, and what you've meant to all of us, it was really just one word — love," Savannah said during a touching tribute. "You are love. And we love you. You're all about it. We're so inspired by you every day."

Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie took over on Jan 13

For Savannah, Hoda’s exit felt deeply personal. The pair had spent over a decade together on the Today show, forging a bond that went far beyond the studio.

"Hoda, I love you. I love you deeply," she continued, her voice thick with emotion. "And like I always tell you, whether you're sitting next to me or not. Whether we get up at 4 o'clock in the morning together or not, I will always be by your side and you will always be by mine."

Savannah’s journey on Today hasn’t always been easy. Reflecting on her own start as co-anchor, Savannah opened up in a candid interview with Parade about the challenges she faced when she was unexpectedly promoted in 2012. "I came at a time of a lot of controversy for the show, and it wasn’t, I don't think, a happy occasion, really—for anyone, including me," she shared.

Savannah stepped into the role after Ann Curry’s sudden departure, a moment that rocked the Today show and sparked widespread public attention. "I was as terrified as I could possibly be because the bosses at the time had made a decision, and I quite literally was the last to know," she admitted. "I was so afraid, and I was pretty sure that I wouldn't last."

At the time, Savannah had already made a name for herself as the anchor of Today’s 9 a.m. hour, following an impressive stint as a White House correspondent and chief legal analyst for NBC News in 2011. Content with her role, she never expected to be thrust into the spotlight so suddenly.

"All my dreams had already come true," Savannah reflected. "It didn't need to get any better than that." But when the offer came, it brought a wave of uncertainty. "When I was offered the job, I was in tears. And it wasn't because I didn't dream of this job like everyone else does. It was because I was sure that it wouldn't last and that I'd be thrown by the wayside within a few weeks or months."

Now entering her 14th year with Today, Savannah has defied her own doubts and cemented her place as one of the show’s most beloved anchors.

Her partnership with Hoda was a cornerstone of the program, and their genuine friendship was evident in every broadcast. Savannah described Hoda as "the ultimate people person" and "like a sister to me," adding, "She's so special, it's almost beyond description."