Blake Lively breaks social media silence amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively has returned to social media for the first time since filing a lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old actress filed a complaint against Justin last month, alleging he created a hostile work environment and used "sinister retaliatory tactics" to smear her name.

WATCH: Deadly fires blaze through Los Angeles County

However, on Wednesday, the Gossip Girl alum broke her silence to address the devastating wildfires that have spread throughout Los Angeles since Tuesday.

Blake took to her Instagram Stories to share two posts to highlight the work of the volunteer team Mutual Aid L.A. Network.

The first post was a Google document with links to shelters and other resources, which she captioned: "To everyone affected by the Los Angeles fires…

"@mutualaidla is putting together a document with countless resources (updating throughout the day)."

© Instagram Blake broke her social media silence in wake of the LA wildfires

The second post featured more of the document, which she captioned: "MALAN is regularly updating this Google sheet with mutual aid resources for folks in LA. There's info on shelters, free PPE, food, animal rescues, and more. If you have additional resources, please share them with @mutualaidla."

The LA wildfires started on Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades area, forcing the evacuation of at least 30,000 residents in the affluent community.

© Instagram Blake shared information for resources during the wildfires

The fire has grown to thousands of acres with zero containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CalFire.

2000 structures have been destroyed including the homes of many Hollywood stars including Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Anna Faris, and Billy Crystal.

So far, there are five wildfires spread across Los Angeles which have consumed a total of about 22 square miles (56 square kilometers) — approximately half the size of the entire city of San Francisco.

© Getty Images Numerous A-listers live in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood

A second wildfire, the Eaton Fire, broke out Tuesday night in the hills above Altadena, a community in northern Los Angeles County, also prompting evacuation orders. Five people are dead due to the blaze, which burned at least 10,600 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The Hurst Fire, a third blaze, erupted in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles late Tuesday night and quickly consumed hundreds of acres, CalFire said, forcing some evacuations.

The Woodley Fire started early Wednesday morning. A fifth fire, the Freddie Fire, has just started in Malibu.

© BACKGRID Many homes have been destroyed in the fires

The fire burning in the Pacific Palisades became the most destructive fire in the modern history of the city of Los Angeles.

Blake's post comes amid her legal battle with Justin. On December 20, she filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment through sexual harassment, among other things.

© Getty Images Justin Baldoni has denied all allegations

On New Year's Eve, Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin in a New York federal court, mirroring her earlier claims. In addition to Justin, she is suing his production company Wayfarer Studios, and publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel.

Justin has denied all allegations and last month, his lawyer Brian Freedman called them "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt".