The 1% Club viewers stunned as 'very easy' Christmas quiz question knocks out contestants

ITV's The 1% Club returned for a festive special, and viewers were left stunned as a seemingly simple Christmas question wiped out a significant number of contestants. Hosted by comedian Lee Mack, the show tests logic and reasoning rather than general knowledge.

The Christmas-themed episode was packed with holiday questions, but it wasn't long before contestants started to struggle. In fact, the second question caused quite the stir, eliminating 28 participants in one go.

A festive challenge

The question featured two festive scenes where contestants were asked to spot the difference. The answer? A missing pair of Santa's legs.

Despite the apparent simplicity, more than a quarter of the contestants failed to identify the correct answer, leaving viewers at home baffled.

Viewer reactions

Fans quickly took to social media to express their disbelief. One viewer wrote: "28 people getting the second question wrong!"

Another added: "What on earth were those 28 people looking at?" Many viewers found the question easy and were shocked that so many contestants struggled.

Are the questions getting easier?

The festive special sparked a debate among viewers about whether the questions had been simplified for the Christmas episode. One fan wrote: "These questions are exceptionally easy. How anyone's getting them wrong I'll never know."

Another simply commented: "Too easy."

Lee Mack's festive return

Comedian Lee Mack was back at the helm, bringing his signature wit to the Christmas special. The episode followed the usual format, with contestants aiming to answer a final question that only 1% of the country could solve.

This year, The 1% Club continued its streak of success, winning Best Quiz Game Show at the National Television Awards for the third consecutive year.

A bright future for the show

The 1% Club has been recommissioned for a fifth series, much to the delight of fans. ITV has also planned additional specials, including a charity edition for Soccer Aid.

For those who missed the Christmas episode, previous episodes of The 1% Club are available to stream on ITVX right now.