Kelly Clarkson's style transformation leaves fans divided after new photos are shared

It's been a year of change for Kelly Clarkson, who recently underwent a style transformation after moving to New York City in the summer.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host has showcased her fashion-forward new approach to dressing over the past few months, with a little help from her new stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who has been working her magic putting together head-turning looks for the singer.

What's more, Kelly's fans more than approve of her updated wardrobe, and often compliment her outfits on social media.

However, with so many looks to choose from, Kelly's followers were left divided over the weekend after they were asked to choose her favorite outfit from the past week.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show's official Instagram page, all five looks from last week's show were posted in a reel, which included Kelly in a chic suit complete with a thick black tie and leather pencil skirt, and a snakeskin floor-length skirt teamed with platform heels.

On Friday's show, the American Idol alum embraced the festive season with a red and white ensemble. Comments showed just how varied people's tastes are, although the festive look definitely seemed to have a lot of votes.

"Five, red and white, so beautiful," one fan wrote, while another commented: "First look, although they are all great." A third added: "They are all so good, three and five for me."

Kelly is in very capable hands with her new stylist, as Micaela is one of the most wanted stylists in the industry right now. She has worked with a number of A-listers including Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley and Diane Kruger.

The singer's fashion is also reflective of where she's living, with New York City being one of the most stylish cities in the world. Even by just walking around her new neighborhood, Kelly will likely feel inspired by the street style and pick out the looks she likes to adapt and make her own.

It's not known exactly where Kelly and her young family have moved to in NYC, but she previously mentioned that she's near the park, likely Central Park in the Upper West or Upper East Side.

On her move with children Remi and River, the 41-year-old told USA Today: "At this point, I'm 40 years old. Mama rented something nice!" She added: "I was like, 'I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids,'" she added, emphasizing the significance of a comfortable life for her children.

