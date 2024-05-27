Pierce Brosnan returns 'home' following tropical break with wife Keely Shaye Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan was spotted shooting his new spy movie, Black Bag, in London over the weekend, but before returning to set, the 71-year-old actor had been enjoying a well-deserved break.

The former James Bond star shared a photo of himself against a sparkling blue ocean, bedecked in sunglasses and looking every inch the movie icon, captioning the photo: "Homeward bound," complete with a shamrock and a red heart.

Fans speculated that Pierce was enjoying a break in Hawaii, where he and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan own a home, though he didn't share where he'd been.

Wherever Pierce and Keely were, we bet it was special, as it was where Pierce recently celebrated his 71st birthday.

Keely marked her husband's birthday with a heartfelt social media post, reading: "Happy Birthday to the love of my life. You are my rock, my anchor, my everything… and I love you endlessly."

Pierce marked his delight at the birthday wishes, writing his own post which read: "Thank you one and all for your rewarding words of celebration for my work and my seventy-first birthday last week. Where does the time go these days? It goes with the speed of flame. Love life, kindness and precious time be with us all. Peace."

Back to work

While he no doubt enjoyed his tropical trip, Pierce appeared to be excited for his homeward journey, with the green shamrock emoji he posted in the caption suggesting that following his vacation, he was heading home to his native Ireland.

© Getty Pierce Brosnan is back to work following his break

With this in mind, it caused some confusion when the actor was spotted on the streets of London, shooting his new project alongside fellow A-lister Cate Blanchett.

Cate was unrecognizable in the behind-the-scenes photos, with her trademark blonde hair covered with a tumbling auburn wig, but Pierce looked as dapper as ever while filming the spy thriller, which sees him star as a spy named Spiegel.

Where does Pierce Brosnan live?

Pierce and Keely have owned a home on the island of Kauai for over 22 years, and also have a beachfront property in Malibu, California.

© Getty Keely Shaye Brosnan and Pierce Brosnan celebrated Pierce's birthday

Keely loves living by the ocean, and was born in Waikiki, so Hawaii is close to her heart, though she frequently shares sunset photos from Malibu too. We wonder how she feels about the chilly climes in London and Ireland...