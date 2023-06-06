Inside Corey Mylchreest's sweet friendship with Queen Charlotte co-star

Netflix's new period drama, Queen Charlotte, took the internet by storm when it first premiered in May, with viewers instantly engaging in the heartbreaking love story of the titular queen and her new husband King George.

But not only did the Bridgerton prequel series provide us with just as much romance, raunch and remarkable costumes as the original show, it also gave us a new bromance to obsess over.

It turns out that King George actor Corey Mylchreest and Freddie Dennis, who plays his butler Reynolds, are even closer off-screen than their characters are on the show. Read on to find out everything we know about their sweet friendship.

WATCH: Corey Mylchreest reveals Queen Charlotte co-star and best friend Freddie Dennis' most annoying habit

Corey Mylchreest and Freddie Dennis' sweet friendship

It's clear that Corey and Freddie get on just as well off-screen as not only do they frequently share snaps of each other on their respective Instagram pages, but they also live together!

Corey revealed that the pair are roomies during a PopBuzz interview with India Amarteifio, who plays Queen Charlotte.

© Instagram Corey and Freddie are friends in real life

When asked which cast member they would trust most to be as their royal advisor, India chose young Brimsley actor Sam Clemmett: "Probably my royal advisor in the show, who is Sam Clemmett, because he is just great and very mature and seems to know a lot about life."

Corey, 25, added: "I would probably go – I mean Sam would be a valuable ally, maybe [India], maybe my advisor in the show, Freddie Dennis, who I now live with, having not known him before.

© Netflix The cast have shared plenty of behind-the-scenes snaps

"Who are we kidding, it's Freddie."

While it's not known where the pair reside, we do know that they live with other housemates. Corey revealed this titbit while playing 'The Best Friend Game' with Freddie for Netflix Nordic.

When asked who tends to do the dishes more often, Corey said: "Some of our housemates, some of them are good, some of them are bad with the dishes.

© Instagram Corey and Freddie are housemates

"You're very good with the dishes, but I've never not done my dishes."

Corey and Freddie's sweet bond is clear to see from their social media pages. In one post, Corey shared a series of photos and videos demonstrating their close friendship and penned a sweet tribute in the comments section. He wrote: "And now the time has come to recognise the true King of the show… It's me. It's still me. Always will be.

© Instagram The Queen Charlotte cast are clearly very close

"But this guy @freddiedennis is still kinda cool."

The official Bridgerton account was quick to respond: "This friendship is one for the books!"

Freddie Dennis plays Reynolds in the drama

The best friends clearly like to joke around with one another as Freddie shared a snap of the pair at a British Vogue event in May alongside the caption: "Thanks @britishvogue @netflix and @bafta for a lurvely evening. I made a new friend! @coreymylchreest."

His housemate quipped: "Stop tagging me I DON'T KNOW YOU," prompting a flood of laughing emojis from fans in the comments section.

© Netflix The cast often share snaps of each other

