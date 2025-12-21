Peaky Blinders star to lead Wuthering Heights spin-off in 'iconic' new drama

Wuthering Heights fans, listen up! While you await Emerald Fennell's highly anticipated adaptation of Emily Bronte's iconic novel, there's another Wuthering Heights spin-off project on the way – and we think it's perfect for fans of the classic story.

Peaky Blinders and Bad Sisters star Daryl McCormack is set to bring Heathcliff to life in a new audio drama by Audible, which reimagines the three years Heathcliff was missing in a "feverish reimagining of literature’s most infamous romantic villain."

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie bring Heathcliff and Cathy to life in the new movie adaptation of Wuthering Heights coming in February

Written by actress Gracie Oddie-James, who most recently starred in The Lady and the Sea at London's Bridge Theatre, the audio drama comes from the same creators as Audible's adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice earlier this year. That previous adaptation proved a success with listeners, currently holding a 4.6-star rating on Audible after garnering over 1,500 reviews.

It's a huge year for literature lovers, as many classic adaptations are either in development or heading to screens – from Wuthering Heights and Pride and Prejudice to The Other Bennet Sister, Miss Austen and Sense and Sensibility.

The fact that Heathcliff's story is once again being explored shows just how rich the source material remains, and I can't wait to see how it's been reimagined in this audio format. Plus, actor Daryl McCormack is having a huge year, having most recently starred in Netflix's murder mystery Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, so you know you're in safe hands with him heading up this special project.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new audio drama…

What is Heathcliff about?

The audio drama's official synopsis reads: "Before his descent into revenge, there were three missing years; a time of possibility, freedom and a different kind of love.

"With Cathy’s rejection burning hot in his ears, Heathcliff flees the moors and arrives in London, seeking distraction and oblivion. There, he is rescued by Sir Francis Barber, the Black adopted son of Samuel Johnson who urges him to forge his own path.

© BBC/Motive Pictures/Chris Barr Daryl McCormack will play Heathcliff in the audio drama

"Along the way he meets the reckless gambler Lord Montgomery and the beautiful courtesan Rhoda Pascal, and begins to chart a path towards fortune, and belonging.

"In growing closer to Rhoda, he starts to untangle the mystery of who he is, but Cathy's ghostly presence, calling to him like a siren song, draws him ever back to his own dark nature, and the bewildering memories of Wuthering Heights."

Who stars in Heathcliff?

Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders, Bad Sisters) leads the audio drama as Heathcliff. He's joined by Arinzé Kene (The Pass), Charlie Rowe (Slow Horses), Sagar Radia (Industry), Raffey Cassidy (The Brutalist) and Tanya Moodie (Silo).

© Getty Images Slow Horses star Charlie Rowe also features in Heathcliff

What have the cast and crew said about Heathcliff?

Speaking to Deadline, Daryl said: "This original story follows him on his missing years and his journey of self-discovery and internal redemption, which I think will allow the listener to have compassion for him despite his flaws. He truly is the epitome of an anti-hero, and in our Heathcliff, I think your heart may break for him."

© Alamy Stock Photo Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche in Wuthering Heights (1992)

Meanwhile, Aurelie de Troyer, Head of Regional Content Europe at Audible, added: "We know that Audible listeners around the world love classic literature and ‘Wuthering Heights’ needs no introduction. Heathcliff is such an iconic character and by exploring his roots, and those three missing years, we’re excited to give listeners a different perspective on his story."

Meet the creative team behind Heathcliff

Heathcliff reunites the same team behind Audible’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, with BAFTA nominee Sarah Brocklehurst (The Outrun) serving as an executive producer, alongside Brock Media and Nicole Davis. Meanwhile, Mahalia Belo (The End We Start From) directs.

Heathcliff will land on Audible on 12 February 2026.