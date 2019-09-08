﻿
11 Photos | Film

Sanditon star Theo James' most dashing looks of all time

You're welcome.

...
Sanditon star Theo James' most dashing looks of all time
You're reading

Sanditon star Theo James' most dashing looks of all time

1/11
Next

David James reveals why he finally agreed to do Strictly – and what was holding him back
theo-james-in-sanditon
Photo: © ITV
1/11

Anyone else glued to their TV screen on Sunday nights for Sanditon? Theo James plays the dapper Sidney Parker, who is arrogant, cold and quite Mr Darcy-esque. He is slow to trust people but intensely loyal to his family and friends, and his high status in society is key to drumming up support for the Sanditon project. One resident who will – no doubt – gradually fall for him is protagonist Charlotte Heywood, played by Rose Williams. Charlotte was flustered after seeing his "impressive physique" at the end of episode two, and really, who can blame her? In honour of the Hollywood heartthrob, we're taking a look at Theo's most dashing looks ever…

MORE: Meghan Markle flies last-minute to US without Prince Harry or Archie

theo-james-handsome1
2/11

Theo, 33, at the Sanditon launch. Just look at that smile!

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte pose for official school portrait

theo-james-handsome2
Photo: © Rex
3/11

And the British actor at the US launch of the show.

Keep clicking for more photos!

theo-james-handsome4
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Now that's what we call a headshot.

theo-james-handsome7
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Is he an actor or a model?

theo-james-handsome5
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

"Impressive physique," we know what you mean Charlotte!

theo-james-handsome8
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

We're getting definite Chuck Bass vibes here.

theo-james-handsome9
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Anyone else gone googly-eyed?

theo-james-handsome10
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Looking very Abercrombie & Fitch here.

theo-james-handsome6
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Suits you, Theo!

theo-james-handsome11
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Beard or no beard, he still looks mighty fine.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...