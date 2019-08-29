﻿
12 Photos | Film

Strictly Come Dancing stars who've survived the show's 'curse': from Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez to Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

It's not all splits and heartache for these celebrity couples…

faye-husband-pose
Photo: © Instagram
1/12

With Strictly Come Dancing's 17th series now in full swing, we decided to take a look back at past love matches from the hit show. We've all heard about the famous 'Strictly curse' where contestants – and a few professional dancers – start off the series in relationships only to have their heads turned by their gorgeous dance partners. It happened to pro dancer Brendan Cole with Natasha Kaplinsky back in series one and Flavia Cacace and Matt Di Angelo in series four. More recently, Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were pictured kissing during the 2018 series. While Katya's husband Neil Jones appeared to forgive his wife at the time, they have since announced their separation, and Seann was dumped by his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries immediately following the scandal.  

But it's not all doom and gloom for the show's stars. This may surprise you but a few Strictly couples who met on the programme, or appeared already in a relationship, have actually weathered the sequin-covered storm and are still together today. So who are these rare creatures? Read on to find out…

Faye Tozer and Michael Smith

It's been almost 12 months and Faye Tozer is still married to her husband of almost ten years Michael Smith. The Steps singer was partnered with Giovanni Pernice in the 2018 series, and despite a 'cosy' dinner between the two, Faye is still very happy with her husband. Giovanni, meanwhile, has been in a relationship with Ashely Roberts – who was partnered with Pasha Kovalev during the same series – since the show ended.

gemma-gorka
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Gemma and Gorka met during Strictly 2017 but kept their romance under wraps until the series ended. Unusually for Strictly, they weren't dance partners – Gemma was coupled with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka danced with Alexandra Burke. Two years on, the gorgeous couple are still going strong and welcomed daughter Mia on 4 July 2019

In a previous interview with HELLO!, Gemma told us: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him." Gorka said: "She makes me laugh, she makes me happy. I'm lucky to have her beside me." You guys!

eamonn-ruth
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Not even dancing with Strictly veteran Anton Du Beke could end this union! Ruth, who took part in the 2017 series, and Eamonn have been happily married since 2010 and have been together for a total of 22 years. In true Eamonn style though, he joked last year that Ruth's turn on the dancefloor was "nearly the end of our marriage". We can't ever see that happening!

ore-portia
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

Ore and Portia Oduba 

TV presenter Ore Oduba had a very special Strictly journey because his university sweetheart Portia was pregnant with their first child at the time. Despite morning sickness and tiredness, TV researcher Portia was in the audience cheering on her husband almost every week until he lifted the Glitterball trophy with pro partner Joanne Clifton in 2016. Speaking about his wife, he told HELLO!: "She keeps me grounded. She's my choreographer, stylist, physiotherapist as well as wife."

aljaz-janette
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec

Janette and Aljaz dated for two years before they joined the Strictly pro dancer team in 2013. Two years later the sweet couple got engaged, married in 2017 and are still happily coupled up today. A little known fact is that Janette briefly dated fellow dancers Pasha Kovalev and Artem Chigvintsev in the past but ultimately, Aljaz was the one for her. Strictly curse don't you dare touch these two!

pasha-rachel
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Rachel first met Pasha, 38, when they were partnered together on the BBC ballroom competition back in 2013. At the time she was in her first year of marriage to high school sweetheart Jamie Gilbert but they split soon after her appearance on Strictly. Ok, that's kind of curse material, but Rachel and Pasha are still together six years on. They secretly tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2019, and announced in June they were expecting their first child together! Rachel's even learning Russian.

ola-james-jordan
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

Ola and James Jordan

We love the Jordans! Did you know that Ola and James have been together for 18 years and no Strictly curse has pulled them apart? Impressive. The dancers were long-time Strictly pros, both joining in 2006 and James leaving in 2013 and Ola in 2015.

Ola has previously told HELLO! about the secret to their long-lasting marriage, saying: "Because we danced together and spent so much time together, we grew closer and fell in love, and then when we didn't spend time together, we missed each other. We just wanted to spend more and more time together and I think that's what made us be together. We've always liked each other's company."

ben-kristina
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

Ben Cohen and Kristina Rhianoff

Ben and Kristina met when they were partnered together on Strictly in 2013. At the time, Ben had been married to childhood sweetheart Abby Blayney, who he shares twin daughters with, for 11 years, but they announced their separation in 2014, just months after his appearance on the show. While that is 'curse' material, Ben and Kristina, who confirmed their romance in 2015, are still happily together and in June 2016 the couple had a baby daughter, named Milena. 

frnakie-wayne
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Frankie and Wayne Bridge

Frankie Bridge was a newly-married woman when she competed on Strictly alongside Kevin Clifton in 2014. Despite the gruelling rehearsal schedule and months spent dedicated to the show – where she reached the final – Frankie and her husband Wayne are still happily married today. In fact, Frankie was forced to pull out of the Strictly tour the following year because she was pregnant with her second child. 

abbey-peter
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch

It will take more than the Strictly 'curse' to break up Abbey Clancy and her husband Peter Crouch! The couple have weathered a few storms during their relationship, but despite the model being paired up with hunky Aljaz Skorjanec in 2013, she and Peter are stronger than ever and even welcomed their fourth child, son Jack, in June.

jimi-flavia
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Flavia Cacace and Jimi Mistry

Former Coronation Street actor Jimi fell for pro dancer Flavia when they were paired together in 2010. They married in 2013 and are still together today, living in Surrey. Hurrah! Before finding lasting love with Jimi, Flavia had two relationships on the show - she dated actor Matt DiAngelo and her professional dance partner Vincent Simone. Meanwhile, Jimi has a daughter from a previous marriage.

darren-lilia
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Darren Bennett and Lilia Kopylova

Remember Darren and Lilia? Dedicated Strictly fans will remember the professional dancers from back in 2004's series two when they joined the show. The couple performed on Strictly for six years before leaving the show at the same time. They are something of a rarity when it comes to SCD as they married before joining the show in 1999, stayed together during the show and are still together now with a baby girl Valentina Rose. What curse?

