13 Photos | Film

The Loose Ladies still look fab as ever!

Francesca Shillcock
Photo: © Getty Images
Loose Women is back! After six weeks off air due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show's finally returning to our screens to discuss all the topical issues and stories with our favourite regular favourites. The ITV daytime programme has been running since 1999 and has seen plenty of faces come and go. So to celebrate its return, we've decided to take a trip down memory and take a look at the stars of the show back then and now – enjoy!

 

Andrea McLean

Before Loose Women, Andrea was a star of GMTV and has been a TV favourite since – here's the presenter in her early broadcasting days.

linda-robson
Linda Robson

Linda is perhaps best-known for her acting work in Birds of a Feather, seen here from a scene on the show. Now, she's a regular favourite on the ITV show.

ruth-then-and-now
Photo: © Getty Images
Ruth Langsford

Ruth has been on Loose Women since the beginning and often presents the show, so she's definitely a favourite – and still looks just as glam today!

nadia-sawalha
Nadia Sawalha

Like Linda, Nadia is also a famed actress. Here's the presenter in her early acting days, before she became a Loose Lady in 1999.

brenda-edwards
Brenda Edwards

Singer Brenda is relatively new to the panel show, having joined in 2019. Viewers may have forgotten she appeared on X Factor in 2005 – this throwback might jog your memory.

christine-lampard
Christine Lampard

Before Loose Women, Christine was already an esteemed broadcaster on shows like Daybreak and The One Show. Here's the presenter back then, and we think she looks just as fab now!

kaye-adams
Kaye Adams

Another long-term favourite, Kaye has appeared on and off the show since the beginning. Prior to the show, Kaye worked in political journalism and once interviewed Margaret Thatcher!

carol-mcgiffin
Carol McGiffin

Carol has been much-loved for her brutal honesty and at time controversial views since she first started on the show back in 2000.

kelly-bryan
Kéllé Bryan

Kéllé Bryan has been in the spotlight since her Eternal days alongside Louise Redknapp. She joined Loose Women in 2019 and also stars in Hollyoaks.

denise-welch
Denise Welch

Denise also began her career in acting in shows like Coronation Street and Waterloo Road before joining Loose Women in 2005.

stacey-solomon
Stacey Solomon

Like fellow panellist Brenda, Stacey rose to fame on X Factor. Here, a fresh-faced Stacey is pictured back in her early singing days.

janet-street-porter
Janet Street Porter

Journalist and broadcaster Janet Street Porter is another regular that is loved for her sharp tongue and honesty. Check out this ultimate throwback from 1971!

coleen-nolan
Coleen Nolan

Coleen was also a singer before joining the show alongside her sisters in the successful pop group The Nolans. Coleen joined the ITV show in 2001.

