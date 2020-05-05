﻿
10 Photos | Film

Modern Family: you won't believe how much cast have changed over the years

They look SO different!

Francesca Shillcock
sofia-vergara
Modern Family has been leaving us in stitches for years, and we're loving watching some of our favourite episodes all over again on Netflix, now that series is available to stream. For those unfamiliar with the format, the show is a mockumentary-style sitcom that follows the lives of Jay Pritchett and his family – and all the dramas and hilarity that occurs.

Since the Emmy-winning show first appeared on our screens in 2009, the cast has certainly changed a fair bit through the years. Click through the gallery to take a look...

 

Sofía Vergara – Gloria Delgado

Sofía Vergara is best known for her role as Gloria in the sitcom but has appeared in many other shows and films over the years. Check out this throwback to 1999 before Modern Family started, but we think she looks just as gorgeous today!

ed-oneill
Photo: © Getty Images
Ed O'Neill – Jay Pritchett

The head of the household in many ways is Jay Pritchett, Gloria's husband, played by Ed O'Neill. Here's what he looked like when the show first began and how he looks today.

julie-bowen
Julie Bowen – Claire Dunphy

Jay's daughter Claire is played by Julie Bowen – here's the actress back in 2009 and then pictured more recently looking super glam at the Emmy's.

ty-burrell
Ty Burrell – Phil Dunphy

Ty Burell plays Phil, Claire's husband and has been a favourite since the show began in 2009. Ty was a successful actor before Modern Family however – pictured here in 2003 at a movie premiere.

sarah-hyland
Sarah Hyland – Haley Dunphy

Given Modern Family began in 2009 and featured a number of now successful young actors, it's no wonder they're the ones that have arguably changed the most over the years. Sarah Hyland plays Haley, Claire and Phil's daughter. This is Sarah not long before she joined the show and her glam look today.

jesse-tyler-ferguson
Photo: © Getty Images
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Mitchell Pritchett

Jesse earned five Emmy nominations for his role as Mitchell, Jay's son in Modern Family. Jesse's pictured looking fresh-faced back in 2005 before he joined the cast.

eric-stonestreet
Photo: © Rex
Eric Stonestreet – Cameron Tucker

Eric Stonestreet is another favourite character on the show who plays Mitchell's husband Cameron. Check out his youthful appearance here in 2009.

ariel-winter
Photo: © Getty Images
Ariel Winter – Alex Dunphy

Like Sarah, Ariel Winter looks worlds apart from her earlier acting days. Here's a fresh-faced Ariel back in 2008, just one year before she began starring in Modern Family.

nolan-gould
Photo: © Getty Images
Nolan Gould – Luke Dunphy

Nolan looks all innocent and adorable in this throwback from his early acting days.

rico-rodriguez
Photo: © Getty Images
Rico Rodriguez – Manny Delgado

Gloria's son Manny is played by Rico Rodriguez. Today, Rico looks worlds apart from his younger self back when the show first aired.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

