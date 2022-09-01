Sofia Vergara fans are all saying the same thing about her latest incredible hair transformation The star looked incredible

Sofia Vergara is no stranger to a daring look and on Wednesday she took to social media to showcase her latest hair transformation - and it was incredible.

The Modern Family actress, 50, was a vision as she posed alongside fellow judges Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for the latest episode of America's Got Talent, and fans couldn't get over Sofia's iconic brunette tresses which were styled into a slick low ponytail.

Captioning one of the fabulous posts from the evening, the mother-of-one wrote: "We are about to go live!!!!! @agt."

Fans flooded the comments with messages about her stunning hairstyle. One follower wrote: "I love the ponytail!!!!" with an orange love heart. A second added: "Not the ponytail, I love it."

The star posed alongside her fellow judges

Sofia paired her chic do' with the most incredible vibrant orange ensemble that featured a fabulous figure-hugging corset. The actress added a pair of large embellished earrings in a stunning burnt orange shade to complete her look.

As for makeup, the star opted for elegant false lashes and a pop of red lipstick.

The bright outfit makes a change from the star's previous look for the show, which saw her rocking a sultry leopard-print Dolce & Gabbana dress, a brand which her fellow judge Heidi Klum has often favoured on the show.

Sofia loves a daring look

Her outfit looked spectacular on her, highlighting her hourglass figure and featuring her signature sweetheart neckline.

Contrasting her latest slick ponytail, she had her styled her dark locks styled in loose waves which perfectly complemented the fabulous number.

Captioning a backstage selfie, she wrote: "Ready for the live show! Two more contestants will go to the finals!!!"

The actress snapped herself behind-the-scenes

The episode was a special one for Sofia as she was able to have her family in attendance with her.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sofia shared a selfie alongside members of her family who sat in the audience for the show, including her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

