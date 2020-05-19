﻿
Meet Piers Morgan's daughter Elise: see their sweet father-daughter relationship here

These pictures of the Good Morning Britain presenter with his youngest are so sweet!

The cast of Normal People: who's single and who's in a relationship?
Francesca Shillcock
piers-and-elise-clap
Photo: © Instagram
Piers Morgan is a doting dad-of-four and is clearly proud of his children. The Good Morning Britain presenter welcomed three boys with his first wife Marion Shalloe before they divorced in 2008. The couple share Spencer, 26, Stanley, 22, and Albert, 19, and Piers often shares pictures of him and his boys bonding and spending time together. But Piers also has a daughter, his youngest child, with his second wife Celia Walden. The two welcomed Elise in 2011, one year after they tied the knot, and Piers occasionally shares cute snaps of the father and daughter duo. Take a look through the gallery to see inside their sweet relationship...

 

Piers and Elise Clap for Carers Campaign

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Piers Morgan has been vocal about hailing our NHS heroes fighting on the frontline. Here, he and his daughter can be seen getting into the spirit of the Clap for Carers campaign as he wrote: "Clapping & pan-bashing for our healthcare heroes. Great to see this become a weekly event. They have never needed our support more."

elise-clap-for-heroes
Photo: © Instagram
Elise's rainbow for NHS staff

Carrying on the campaign, many children have been sharing their rainbow drawings and paintings to raise awareness and give thanks to those working in the NHS. Piers was clearly proud of his daughter's fabulous efforts, posting this sweet snap of the nine-year-old and her rainbow on his Instagram.

elise-at-piers-work
Photo: © Instagram
Piers and Elise take your daughter to work day!

Could Elise follow in her father's footsteps? Piers posted this sweet image of his daughter practising her presenting skills in their make-shift home office. The GMB presenter wrote alongside the snap: "Elise Morgan reporting live from her father’s office, via the new self-isolation @gmb camera kit (should I need it…)"

piers-and-elise-2
Photo: © Instagram
Piers and Elise sweet selfies

Elise managed to persuade her dad to take part in some silly-selfie fun recently. The funny pictures were posted on the father-of-four's Instagram with the caption: "Lockdown lunacy."

elise-biscuits
Photo: © Instagram
Piers and Elise lockdown treats

Elise looked delighted with her dad's special delivery from McVitie's Rich Tea Biscuits! The dad-of-four wrote "My Corona-bunker reserves have arrived!"

morgan-family
Photo: © Instagram
Elise with her brothers

Elise appears very taken with her older half-brothers, Albert, Spencer and Stanley, photographed with her dad and the boys in a sweet snap shared last Christmas.

elise-football
Photo: © Instagram
Piers takes Elise to her first football match

The proud dad is known for being a huge football fan, so we bet he couldn't wait to take his daughter to her first match. The two went along to see their team Arsenal play at the Emirates Stadium, and Elise even had her very own shirt. Cute.

piers-and-elise-facetime
Photo: © Instagram
Piers and Elise FaceTime

They may live in the same house, but it seems Piers and Elise are inseparable. The dad-of-four uploaded this cute picture of him on FaceTime with his daughter, captioning the post: "Elise is so bored she’s started FaceTiming me from upstairs."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

