Piers Morgan is a doting dad-of-four and is clearly proud of his children. The Good Morning Britain presenter welcomed three boys with his first wife Marion Shalloe before they divorced in 2008. The couple share Spencer, 26, Stanley, 22, and Albert, 19, and Piers often shares pictures of him and his boys bonding and spending time together. But Piers also has a daughter, his youngest child, with his second wife Celia Walden. The two welcomed Elise in 2011, one year after they tied the knot, and Piers occasionally shares cute snaps of the father and daughter duo. Take a look through the gallery to see inside their sweet relationship...
Piers and Elise Clap for Carers Campaign
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Piers Morgan has been vocal about hailing our NHS heroes fighting on the frontline. Here, he and his daughter can be seen getting into the spirit of the Clap for Carers campaign as he wrote: "Clapping & pan-bashing for our healthcare heroes. Great to see this become a weekly event. They have never needed our support more."
