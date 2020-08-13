﻿
Where are the Kardashians' former flames now?

If you've been Keeping Up with the Kardashians over the years thanks to their hugely popular reality show (which FYI is now available to binge on Netflix!), you'll know that their love lives haven't exactly always been smooth sailing. Most of the Kardashian kids have had very public relationships with some other well-known names, but sadly not all of them worked out. So where are they now? Click through the gallery to find out what happened to some of their most famous former flames...

 

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Basketball player Lamar Odom was married to Khloe from 2009 until 2016, and regularly featured on the show. After his terrifying hospitalisation after being discovered unconscious after an overdose, the former sportsman has since recovered and found love with his new girlfriend, fellow athlete Sabrina Parr. 

Ray J and Kim Kardashian

Perhaps the most talked about relationship that Kim had was hers with singer Ray J after their infamous tape was leaked and threw their names further into the spotlight. Since their relationship ended, Ray J went on to enjoy a successful music career and is starring in new show Pump. He also is a dad to two children.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna began dating in January 2016 but the relationship ended at the end of the year. In November, a month before they spit, they welcomed daughter Dream together. Now, Chyna runs her own cosmetics company

Damon Thomas and Kim Kardashian

Damon Thomas was Kim's first husband. Back then, Kim was just 19 years old when she married music producer Damon in 2000 but they divorced three years later. Nowadays, Damon runs his own record label, Thomas Krown, which has worked on many of successful albums for artists and films.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is Khloe's ex-boyfriend and father to her daughter, True. The couple began dating back in September 2016 and in April 2018, the couple welcomed their baby girl. However the two hit the rocks due to allegations of cheating and called it quits. Ever since, the basketball player and the reality star continue to co-parent their daughter, and have since been the centre of reconciliation rumours.

Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian

Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian dated for two years from 2007 – 2009. Reggie, a professional NFL player, and the reality star had an on and off relationship from the time they were in each other's lives before officially calling it day shortly before Kim met Kris Humphries. Nowadays, the football star is a regular on Gogglebox USA.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner

She may not be an official Kardashian, but half-sister Kylie Jenner has had her love life displayed in the public eye and on the reality show too. Rapper Tyga was Kylie's first very public boyfriend and the two were the centre of plenty of media attention while they were together. The couple were plagued with rumours of a relationship from 2012 onwards – before confirming their romance in 2015. However, the couple called it quits shortly before Kylie began dating Travis Scott in 2017. Since then, rap-star Tyga has moved on with model Ana Beartiz Boaretto.

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian

Kris Humphries was Kim's second husband. The couple got engaged in May 2011 and married that August, however after 72 days of marriage Kim famously filed for divorce. Kim then began dating her now-husband Kanye West before the divorce was finalised. Kris has since retired from the NBA and prefers to live away from the spotlight.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Travis and Kylie Jenner began dating in 2017 and welcomed their first child together Stormi in February 2018. However, in late 2019, the reality star and rapper announced they were taking a break. Since then, the couple have reportedly reconciled, but the couple are yet to confirm the news themselves.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

One of longest running relationships in the Kardashian family is Scott Disick and Kourtney's. The couple began dating in 2006 and had an on-off relationship for over ten years and welcomed three children together. Scott was a regular on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and continues to co-parent their three kids, but has since found love with Sofia Richie, although it is reported that the couple are on a "break" while Scott seeks treatment at rehab.

