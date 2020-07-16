Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream has an incredible playhouse – take a look inside Dream Kardashian is Rob's only child with ex Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian has been sharing some seriously sweet videos of his daughter Dream on social media this week, including one of the three-year-old pretending to cook inside her playhouse. The spacious play area features a miniature toy kitchen and cupboard filled with cooking utensils and plastic food items. The space also has a stylish navy rug, adding a homely touch to it. Doting dad Rob shared a sweet video of Dream showing him the different ingredients she was putting in her meal. The star then questioned the pronunciation of the word 'tomato' and 'maple syrup', before agreeing with his daughter. In the caption of the video, Rob wrote: "Tomato or toMAAto?? And Maple Syrum verus MEGA syrup."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Don't ever argue with a toddler, you'll never win," while another wrote: "My baby says it the same way – because of Peppa Pig!" A third added: "Too cute, she sounded English saying tomato!"

Dream is Rob's only child, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna. The toddler has featured in several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, although Rob has preferred to keep out of the limelight over the past few years, and mainly remains off camera in the show.

Dream is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

The little girl has a good relationship with her cousins, who are all close in age to her, and was recently captured on camera having fun at aunt Khloe Kardashian's Fourth of July party.

The Good American designer shared a video on Instagram of Dream playing on the trampoline with Chicago, True and baby Psalm.

Rob was pictured in the first time in ages at Khloe Kardashian's birthday party in June

Rob's parenting was also praised by Kendall Jenner during an interview on The Late, Late Show with James Corden in December. The model was asked to rank her siblings in order of their parenting skills, and put her brother in first place.

"I'd say that Rob is No. 1. He's so good to his daughter!" She added: "They're actually all amazing. They really are, like can't make it up! I swear."

However, Kendall ended up upsetting oldest sister Kourtney, after ranking her in last place. "It would be like, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney. They're all amazing," she added.

