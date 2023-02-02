Kylie Jenner shares never-before-seen videos of son Aire for his first birthday The one-year-old was born just one day after his sister Stormi and they had a joint birthday party

It is quite the celebratory time in Kylie Jenner's household! Just days after celebrating her daughter Stormi Webster's milestone fifth birthday, she is celebrating her son Aire's very first.

The star only recently revealed her son's name, sharing the very first pictures ever of the adorable now one-year-old.

She shares both kids with Astroworld wrapper Travis Scott, who she reportedly recently split with after over five years of an on-again, off-again relationship.

For Aire's birthday, she shared even more never-before-seen photos of the tot on Instagram, as well as videos of her first year as a mom-of-two.

The videos and photos capture many of Aire's other first milestones, like some of his first steps on the beach, as well as plenty of at home videos of him cuddling up with his mom and playing with his older sister.

"AIRE. My son, my moon, my stars," Kylie wrote, endearingly adding: "Best year of my life with you."

The first photos of Aire are too cute for words

She further said: "You complete us my angel. Mommy loves you. Happy 1st birthday. May God always bless you."

Fans and her celebrity friends alike immediately gushed over the rare glimpse of her first year with Aire, with Hailey Bieber writing: "I'm crying." Her former stepbrother Brandon Jenner, Caitylin Jenner and Linda Thompson's son, wrote: "Adorable," while celebrity hair stylist and Ouai founder Jen Atkin added: "Little angel."

Little Stormi is officially five!

The post comes just one day after Stormi's own birthday, for which her mom hosted yet another lavish "StormiWorld" themed birthday party. The epic event featured plenty of ornate balloon arrangements, merch which read "Stormi Five Is Live," and the birthday girl alongside all of her famous little cousins got to reap the benefits from a torn piñata.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared an adorable tribute to her daughter in honor of her birthday, in which she wrote: "I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you. The most special girl. This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. I will always be there for you Storm girl."

