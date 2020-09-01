﻿
It's that time of year again…

The Strictly Come Dancing contestants are being announced for 2020, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the dancing show back this month.

Check out the famous faces who will be sashaying, tangoing and cha-cha-cha-ing their way around the dance floor.

We will be updating you with the whole line-up of celebrity contestants here... 

Caroline Quentin

Caroline Quentin was the first contestant to be confirmed this week.

The actress, 60, is best known for her acclaimed TV roles, from playing Dorothy in Men Behaving Badly to Maddie Magellan in Jonathan Creek.

Caroline also presents television shows such as The World's Most Extraordinary Homes, and of course appeared in the Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off special this year.

Speaking to Alex Jones on The One Show following the announcement, Caroline said: "I'm going to be there doing all those crazy dances quite soon."

Jason Bell

Broadcaster and American footballer Jason Bell was the second celebrity contestant to be announced, and the sporting star certainly sounded excited about strapping on his dancing shoes and hopping over the pond.

Having played for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and New York Giants, the 42-year-old NFL superstar is certainly in a league of his own when it comes to the pitch, but how well will he fare on the dancefloor?

Speaking about Strictly, the doting dad said: "Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan. 

"My six year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud."

Max George

It's official: heartthrob Max George is the third person to be joining the race for the glitterball this year!

Max shot to fame as a member of The Wanted.  

The band had two number one singles in the UK and reached the top three in the US Billboard charts. 

After The Wanted took a break, Max moved to Los Angeles

The 31-year-old looked over the moon as he burst through the doors of The One Show's elevators, and even host Alex Jones could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she quizzed the popstar on his exciting new venture.

Max’s former bandmate Jay McGuiness went on to win the BBC dancing contest back in 2015 with professional partner Aliona Vilani.

When asked how he thinks he'll compare to Jay, Max hilariously replied: "No chance. There's no comparison. But he might be able to mentor me through Zoom."

