It's that time of year again…
The Strictly Come Dancing contestants are being announced for 2020, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the dancing show back this month.
Check out the famous faces who will be sashaying, tangoing and cha-cha-cha-ing their way around the dance floor.
We will be updating you with the whole line-up of celebrity contestants here...
MORE: Strictly Come Dancing's first three contestants announced – find out who!
Caroline Quentin
Caroline Quentin was the first contestant to be confirmed this week.
The actress, 60, is best known for her acclaimed TV roles, from playing Dorothy in Men Behaving Badly to Maddie Magellan in Jonathan Creek.
Caroline also presents television shows such as The World's Most Extraordinary Homes, and of course appeared in the Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off special this year.
MORE: Ant McPartlin admits he never asked Holly Willoughby about her I'm a Celebrity stint
Speaking to Alex Jones on The One Show following the announcement, Caroline said: "I'm going to be there doing all those crazy dances quite soon."