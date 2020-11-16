Classic drama Dawson's Creek was huge back in its day, and it seems its popularity has continued. Not only has the series been brought back into die-hard fans' lives thanks to its streaming availability on Netflix, but it has gained a new audience in the process.
The show, which ran from 1998 until 2003, aired more than 128 episodes over six series and struck a chord with its largely teen, romance-obsessed audience.
The stars of Dawson's Creek became household names, too – but where are they now? Find out what the main cast members are up to today below…
James Van Der Beek
Title character Dawson Leery was played by James Van Der Beek. James was unknown before landing the main part in the show, but immediately shot to stardom.
After appearing in Dawson's Creek for five years and six seasons, James went on to land a number of other roles in shows such as Ugly Betty, Criminal Minds and One Tree Hill. The actor is known today for his appearances in the main cast for popular show Pose and, last year, competed on Dancing With the Stars.