Kristen Stewart - Pricess Diana
Kristen Stewart shocked fans with her transformation into Princess Diana for the upcoming movie Spencer. A photo released by film bosses shows the 30-year-old actress gazing out the window dressed in an '80s ensemble. Wearing a black turtleneck, red coat and black hat with a veil, the outfit is very similar to one worn by the late royal in 1993 at Sandringham.
Written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the film is set over a crucial weekend in Princess Diana's life, six years before her tragic death in 1997 aged 36. Taking place at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, Spencer will see Diana spend her final Christmas with the Royal family before ending her marriage to Prince Charles.