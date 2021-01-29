﻿
14 Photos | Film

Fans were delighted when Netflix acquired all nine seasons

Francesca Shillcock
Fans were overjoyed when Netflix announced that all nine seasons of The US Office would be available to stream and enjoy all over again.

The NBC sitcom, which was adapted from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's original BBC comedy, first aired in 2005 and ended in 2013, but it's clear the show is still just as loved today. So where are the cast today?

The sitcom has many recognisable faces that made the show so great, and even had a number of guest cameos scattered throughout, including from Ricky himself – find out where the main cast are today below…

 

Steve Carell – Michael Scott

Michael Scott was played by Steve Carell and gave David Brent a run for his money with the number of hilariously awkward moments.

Steve is a huge Hollywood star with an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations under his belt. Most recently, he's returned to comedy and is starring in Netflix comedy Space Force.

Rainn Wilson – Dwight Schrute

Dwight won plenty of praise for playing Rainn in The Office and was nominated for three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Support Actor in a Comedy Series.

His role in the comedy is perhaps his best-known work but his most recent work came alongside Kate Winslet in 2019 film Blackbird.

John Krasinski – Jim Halpert

Jim and Pam forever, am I right? John Krasinski's role as hapless Jim was one of his breakout roles and has had huge success since.

More recently, he starred alongside his IRL wife Emily Blunt in thriller A Quiet Place.

Jenna Fischer – Pam Beesly

Receptionist Pam was played by Jenna Fischer who continues to work in comedy. Nowadays she's known for starring in sitcoms Splitting Up Together and You, Me and the Apocalypse.

B. J. Novak – Ryan Howard

Ryan was played by B. J. Novak, who has since gone on to have success on the big screen. He's appeared in the films Inglourious Basterds, Saving Mr. Banks and, more recently, The Founder. He's also recently had credits as a writer and director on upcoming film Vengence.

Ed Helms – Andy Bernard

After playing Andy in The Office, Ed become known for his roles as Stuart Price in the Hangover trilogy alongside Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis.

He's still acting today and has a new film, Together Together, and TV show, Rutherford Falls, due out this year.

Leslie David Baker – Stanley Hudson

Paper salesman Stanley was played Leslie David Baker throughout the show's run. More recently, his acting credits include The Happytime Murders and sitcom Fam.

Brian Baumgartner – Kevin Malone

Brian Baumgartner is perhaps best known for his role as Kevin in the sitcom, but he's also starred in other popular shows like Arrested Development and The Bridge.

Kate Flannery – Meredith Palmer

Kate Flannery played Meredith Palmer throughout the show's run and has made other notable TV appearances since. She's appeared in New Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and, more recently, she competed on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars.

Angela Kinsey – Angela Martin

Angela Kinsey played Angela but has gone on to enjoy success in other sitcoms like Your Family or Mine and Haters Back Off. Today, her most recent work comes in the form of starring as Vivian in comedy-drama Never Have I Ever.

Phyllis Smith – Phyllis Vance

Phyllis Smith is best-known for playing Phyllis Vance in The Office and has since moved onto work in films. She appeared in the 2015 film Inside Out and will star in upcoming film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Oscar Nunez – Oscar Martinez

Oscar Nunez was no stranger to TV when he joined the sitcom. He had previously appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Malcom in the Middle and Reno 911! His recent credits include Netflix's Mr. Iglesias and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Mindy Kaling – Kelly Kapoor

Kelly Kapoor was played by comedian and actor Mindy Kaling who's enjoyed huge success in her career. She worked as a writer and executive producer on the show and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for her writing credentials.

Nowadays, she's currently the brains behind the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 movie – and we can't wait for that!

Craig Robinson – Darryl Philbin

Actor, comedian and musicians Craig Robinson appeared as Darryl in the sitcom. He's also known for his film work such as This Is The End and Hot Tub Time Machine.

His most recent film credits include Songbird and he's also turned his hand to presenting, as host of The Masked Dancer.

