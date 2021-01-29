Fans were overjoyed when Netflix announced that all nine seasons of The US Office would be available to stream and enjoy all over again.
The NBC sitcom, which was adapted from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's original BBC comedy, first aired in 2005 and ended in 2013, but it's clear the show is still just as loved today. So where are the cast today?
MORE: Netflix confirm Lupin will return for part two – and fans are thrilled
The sitcom has many recognisable faces that made the show so great, and even had a number of guest cameos scattered throughout, including from Ricky himself – find out where the main cast are today below…
Steve Carell – Michael Scott
Michael Scott was played by Steve Carell and gave David Brent a run for his money with the number of hilariously awkward moments.
Steve is a huge Hollywood star with an Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations under his belt. Most recently, he's returned to comedy and is starring in Netflix comedy Space Force.