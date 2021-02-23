﻿
10 Photos | Film

This is Us: see the cast and their real-life children here

Meet the cast's families here

This is Us: see the cast and their real-life children here
You're reading

This is Us: see the cast and their real-life children here

1/10
Next

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cradle Archie and baby bump in new adorable pic
Eve Crosbie
This is Us: see the cast and their real-life children here
1/10

Are you a fan of This is Us? The series has been a smash-hit since it first aired in 2016. Telling the story of the Pearson family over several generations, the show is loved by audiences for its heartwarming storylines and emotional moments. 

Now in its fifth season, the drama is still going strong and recently introduced a new 'Big Three' with the birth of Kevin's twins and the baby Kate is adopting, growing the Pearson family tree and hopefully setting up lots more seasons of the beloved show.

MORE: This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia talks famous fans of the show

But what do you know about the casts' own families? Keep reading to meet the partners and children of the stars here...

Loading the player...
2/10

WATCH: This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia talks famous fans of the show

This is Us: see the cast and their real-life children here
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia leads the series as Jack Pearson, one of television's most beloved dads. In real-life, Milo is not yet a father. The 43-year-old actor has dated several of his co-stars over the years, including Gilmore Girls star Alexis Bledel and Hayden Panettiere. His last known relationship was with Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero, although he is believed to be single now.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

This is Us: see the cast and their real-life children here
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Mandy Moore

Mandy and her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, recently welcomed a baby boy. The couple, who have been married since 2015, announced the birth of their first child,  August Harrison Goldsmith, on February 23 2021, with a sweet Instagram post of their newborn. 

"Gus is here," she wrote. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T."

This is Us: see the cast and their real-life children here
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

Justin Hartley

Jack and Rebecca's oldest son is played by actor Justin Hartley. Justin's love life has been in the spotlight in recent years due to his ex-wife Chrishell Stause's appearance on the reality show Selling Sunset. The couple had been married for two years when Justin filed for divorce during filming for the show's second season. 

Justin, who has a 16-year-old daughter with his first wife, the actress Lindsay Korman, is now believed to be dating his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas.

This is Us: see the cast and their real-life children here
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz plays the only daughter of the Pearsons, Kate. While Chrissy doesn't' have children of her own, she was previously married to British journalist Martyn Eaden, who she met via a dating app in 2006. The couple exchanged messages for two years before tying the knot in a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. Sadly, the couple split in 2013 and were officially divorced in 2015. Chrissy is now dating Bradley Collins.

This is Us: see the cast and their real-life children here
7/10

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown plays Randall, Jack and Rebecca's adopted son in the series. He has been married to the actress Ryan Michelle Bathe since 2007. The couple, who met at college, are now proud parents to two sons: Andrew Jason Sterling, 9, and Amaré Michael Ryan Christian, 4.

This is Us: see the cast and their real-life children here
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Chris Sullivan

Toby Damon, Kate's husband, is played by actor Chris Sullivan. He is married to producer Rachel Sullivan. In July 2020, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Bear Maxwell.

This is Us: see the cast and their real-life children here
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

Jon Huertas

In the series, Rebecca's second husband, Miguel, is played by Jon Huertas. While he has not started a family of his own yet, he tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Nicole Bordges back in 2014.

This is Us: see the cast and their real-life children here
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

Ron Cephas Jones

Ron Cephas Jones plays William "Shakespeare" Hill, Randall's biological father in the show's earlier seasons. In real life, he is married to British jazz singer Kim Lesley, with whom he shares one daughter. Jasmine Cephas Jones has followed in her father's footsteps and pursued a career in acting. She is perhaps best known for playing the dual roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the original 2015 Broadway production of Hamilton.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.