See the cast of Death in Paradise at the start of their careers

The BBC show recently started filming series 11

Francesca Shillcock
The stars of Death in Paradise are familiar faces on our screens thanks to their many years on the popular BBC murder mystery show, but before they landed success on the series, Ralf Little, Josephine Jobert and the rest of the cast were no strangers to TV work. 

Prior to joining the Saint Marie police force, the cast looked a little different. Fancy a trip down memory lane?

Click through our gallery to see what the cast of Death in Paradise looked like at the start of their careers...

MORE: Joséphine Jobert reveals Death in Paradise filming secrets from set of season 11

Ralf Little

Ralf Little was just 18 years old when he joined classic BBC sitcom, The Royle Family, alongside Ricky Tomlinson, Sue Johnston and Caroline Aherne. The fresh-faced actor played Anthony, a teenager who often gets fed up of his family, throughout the comedy's three series.

The show gave Ralf his big break and he went on to land other roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and numerous theatre productions. 

Loading the player...
WATCH: Ralf Little shares video of weather interrupting filming for Death in Paradise

Joséphine Jobert

French actress Joséphine may not have been a household name in the UK before joining Death in Paradise in series four, but she was no stranger to acting. 

MORE: Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert left devastated after Tobi Bakare exit

The Florence Cassell actress appeared in many TV shows and films based in her homeland including, Lightning, Under the Sun of Saint-Tropez and Cut!. In 2015, she joined Death in Paradise and has been a regular ever since. 

Keep clicking for more photos...!

Élizabeth Bourgine

Élizabeth Bourgine is another French actress who enjoyed success before heading to the island of Saint Marie as restaurant owner, Catherine Bordey. Élizabeth has over 60 film and TV credits to her name. 

Tahj Miles

Tahj might be relatively new to Death in Paradise, having joined in series ten as trainee officer Marlon Pryce, but it seems the actor has been rubbing shoulders with the cast for years!

Posting on Instagram, the actor shared this cute throwback with co-star Don Warrington and former Death in Paradise star Danny John Jules, writing: "If only 14-year-old Tahj knew…" Aw! 

Sara Martins

Remember Camille Bordey? She was a fan favourite character on the show from series one to four, so naturally fans were thrilled when Sara reprised her role for the tenth series.

Before the show, Sara was known for appearing in films and shows in France such as Les Amateurs and Girlfriends. 

MORE: Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert wants to be on Strictly Come Dancing

Don Warrington 

Don is part of the Death in Paradise furniture having been on the show as the beloved Commissioner Selwyn Patterson since the beginning.

Before joining the show, however, TV audiences knew him best as Philip Smith in ITV's popular sitcom Rising Damp, between 1974 and 1978. 

Danny John-Jules

Danny John-Jules was another actor familiar to viewers before he joined Death in Paradise. The star, who was in the drama for the first seven seasons, was previously known for playing Cat in Red Dwarf since 1988.

He's also appeared in films like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Arthur Christmas.

