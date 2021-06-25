See the cast of Death in Paradise at the start of their careers

The stars of Death in Paradise are familiar faces on our screens thanks to their many years on the popular BBC murder mystery show, but before they landed success on the series, Ralf Little, Josephine Jobert and the rest of the cast were no strangers to TV work.
Prior to joining the Saint Marie police force, the cast looked a little different. Fancy a trip down memory lane?
Click through our gallery to see what the cast of Death in Paradise looked like at the start of their careers...
Ralf Little
Ralf Little was just 18 years old when he joined classic BBC sitcom, The Royle Family, alongside Ricky Tomlinson, Sue Johnston and Caroline Aherne. The fresh-faced actor played Anthony, a teenager who often gets fed up of his family, throughout the comedy's three series.
The show gave Ralf his big break and he went on to land other roles in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and numerous theatre productions.