See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

Virgin River has recently concluded filming season four - and we can't wait to get stuck in with new episodes!
The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
However, she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected, and she finds herself in a complicated love triangle with local bar owner Jack Sheridan and friend Charmaine.
The series, which is based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr, have been immensely popular with viewers and but have you ever wondered about the stars of the show's lives away from cameras? We did some investigating, and here's all you need to know about the cast and their real-life partners...