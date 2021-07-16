﻿
See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

Virgin River has recently concluded filming season four - and we can't wait to get stuck in with new episodes!

MORE: Virgin River star shares major update on season four - and fans will be over the moon

The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.

However, she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected, and she finds herself in a complicated love triangle with local bar owner Jack Sheridan and friend Charmaine.

The series, which is based on the novels of the same name by Robyn Carr, have been immensely popular with viewers and but have you ever wondered about the stars of the show's lives away from cameras? We did some investigating, and here's all you need to know about the cast and their real-life partners...

Alexandra Breckenridge 

Alexandra Breckenridge leads the cast as Mel, a nurse practitioner and midwife who relocates to the sleepy town of Virgin River after losing her husband. In real life, however, Alexandra is happily married to musician Casey Hooper, who is the lead guitarist for pop star Katy Perry. The pair tied the knot in 2015, a few years after they met at a Grammys after-party. They share two young children together, a four-year-old son named Jack and a three-year-old daughter, Billie.

Martin Henderson

New Zealand-born actor Martin Henderson, who is also known for his role in Grey's Anatomy, stars as former US marine turned barkeep Jack. The 46-year-old star is believed to be dating Mexican model Aisha Mendez. The couple confirmed their relationship in early 2020 with a sweet Instagram post, although this has since been deleted, leading many to speculate that they have now gone their separate ways.

MORE: Virgin River fans share confusion over major change in season three

The TV star was previously in a relationship with movie producer and director Helen Randag and in 2012, he was linked to actress Demi Moore. And although he shared a kiss with Britney Spears in the music video for her hit single Toxic, the two were never anything more than friends!

Colin Lawrence

Playing Preacher, Jack's close friend who works as the chef at the bar is Colin Lawrence. He has been with actress Lucia Walters for more than 20 years and together, they share two young daughters.

Lauren Hammersley 

Jack's on-off girlfriend Charmaine is played by actress Lauren Hammersley, who likes to keep her cards close to her chest when it comes to her love life. While there's nothing on her social media profiles to suggest that she's married or dating anyone, she may just prefer to keep her relationship status private. What we do know is that she shares a beautiful home in the Nova Scotia province in Canada with her adorable dogs.

MORE: Virgin River season three: fans have same complaint about show

Annette O'Toole

Annette O'Toole sadly didn't appear in season three of the Netflix show as coronavirus restrictions and concerns meant that she was not able to fly to Vancouver last year when filming took place. However, the 69-year-old actress will be back for season four! 

Away from her role on the show, Annette has been married twice; she tied the knot for the first time to actor Bill Geisslinger in 1983, but things didn't work out and they split ten years later. In 1999, she wed actor and musician Michael McKean, who is known for his work on Saturday Night Live, Better Call Saul and Grace and Frankie.

Tim Matheson

Rounding off the show's main cast is Tim Matheson, who plays Vernon "Doc" Mullins, Virgin River's local physician. The actor, who rose to fame in the eighties in National Lampoon's Animal House, has been married three times. 

He first walked down the aisle at the age of 21 with actress Jennifer Leak. The pair were married for just three years before they decided to split. He wed again in 1985, this time to Megan Murphy Matheson. After 25 years of marriage, they split, but he managed to find love again just a few years ago. In 2018, he married theatre actress Elizabeth Marighetto.

