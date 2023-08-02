Virgin River: Meet Annette O'Toole's famous husband and Better Call Saul star

Virgin River has gifted us with some of our favourite on-screen couples, including McCrea and Doc Mullins, played by the inimitable Annette O'Toole and Tim Matheson. But when she's not on set as Virgin River's resident mayor and nosy neighbor; actress Annette resides with her equally famous husband – actor Michael McKean – in west Los Angeles. Keep reading for all the details on Annette and Michael's sweet love story, which all started on set 25 years ago.

Who is Annette O'Toole's famous husband Michael McKean?

Michael McKean, 75, is an American actor, screenwriter, composer, singer, and musician. Throughout his decade-spanning career, the A-lister has starred in Laverne & Shirley (1976–1983), This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Saturday Night Live (1994-1995) Better Call Saul (2015-2022) and The Diplomat (2023).

© Getty Michael McKean is an American actor, screenwriter, composer, singer, and musician

A man of many talents, Michael bagged a Grammy Award for Best Original Song after co-writing 'A Mighty Wind' for the 2003 mockumentary film of the same name. Among his other achievements, Michael received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2019, following his portrayal of Chuck McGill on Better Call Saul.

How did Annette O'Toole meet Michael McKean?

During a 2022 interview with Soundtrack.Net, Annettee explained: "Michael and I actually met many years ago when he was doing Laverne and Shirley. I was this actress, and we could bump into each other at various screenings; we had friends in common, but we didn't really know each other very well. We had very different lives. In 1997, we re-met on a Lifetime movie called Final Justice."

© Getty Michael and Annette pictured in LA in 2000

She added: "Michael was in a relationship at the time; we were both divorced, but he was 'spoken for' - so we didn't get together then. But we did become friends. I was living in Oregon, and we became email buddies, and kept in contact that way." Sounds like the plot of You've Got Mail!

© Getty The couple had their first date at a UCLA show

Annette and Michael eventually had their first date at a UCLA show, where Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and Van Morrison performed.

Annette O'Toole and Michael McKean's wedding

Annette and Michael tied the knot in March 1999, and in 2024, they'll celebrate 25 years of marriage. Back in 2022, Michael penned the sweetest message to his wife, as they marked their 23rd wedding anniversary. Taking to Twitter, now known as X, the TV star wrote: "23 years ago, I married my best friend and it is working out beautifully. Thanks for saying yes, @creamofwool."

Annette quickly replied with a photo from their wedding day, which she captioned: "I'll say. 23 years ago today."

Do Annette O'Toole and Michael McKean have children?

Between them, Annette and Michael have four children. The Virgin River actress shares daughters Nell and Anna with ex-husband Bill Geisslinger. Meanwhile, Michael is father to Fletcher and Colin - who tragically passed away in 2012.

Annette O'Toole and Michael McKean's home life

Annette and Michael reside in West Los Angeles, and their home is a book lover's paradise! Last year, the Virgin River actress gave fans a glimpse into their stylish property after sharing a photo of herself posing in the living area that featured a bookcase filled with books.

© Instagram Annette gave fans a glimpse inside her LA home on Instagram

Michael previously opened up about the house, describing it to Chicago Tribune as "faux-Mediterranean, or so the wife says." The house boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, along with a pool house and spacious garden.

During the interview about their home, Michael also described their living room as a "mini ballroom, perfect for the outsize personalities the entire household seems blessed with. We sing, dance, make music... try and stop us."