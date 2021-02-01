The Walsh family photo album: see these sweet snaps of Bradley's brood

He's a much-loved star on our television screens, keeping us laughing and guessing as host of The Chase since 2009.
Yet off-camera Bradley Walsh is a committed family man, happily married to wife Donna for over 20 years. Look-a-like son Barney is a familiar face to some, joining Bradley onscreen in their comical adventures for Breaking Dad but what about his daughter Hayley?
Learn everything you need to know about the Walsh's in these heart-warming snaps…
Bradley married choreographer and former dancer Donna Derby in 1997, with their son Barney arriving later that year. Donna starred in six episodes of The Kenny Everett Television Show from 1987 and 1988 and also appeared in the music video for Simply Irresistible by Robert Palmer.
She currently works as a choreographer on Miss World. Bradley and Donna make an attractive couple together, looking smart here at Royal Ascot in 2019.