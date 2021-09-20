﻿
9 Photos | Film

Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners

Are you looking forward to the Christmas special?

Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners
Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners

Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners
Photo: © BBC
We absolutely love watching BBC's Call the Midwife, and while we can't wait to watch this year's Christmas special, we're already counting down the days until the new series arrives. 

MORE: Call the Midwife star teases how 'unpredictable' Miriam Margolyes returns to the show

The hugely popular BBC drama has made household names out of its stars, but how much do you know about their lives away from the cameras? Keep reading for everything you need to know about their loved ones...

Loading the player...
WATCH: Trailer for Call the Midwife Christmas special 

Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners
Photo: © Rex
Jenny Agutter 

Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne on the series and has been married to husband Johan Tham for over 30 years. She met the Swedish hotelier when he was a director of Cliveden Hotel in Buckinghamshire.

MORE: Call the Midwife star reveals real reason why you'll never see former cast members make a comeback

Today, they split their time between London and Cornwall and have one grown-up son named Jonathan.

Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners
Photo: © Instagram
Helen George

Helen George has been in a relationship with her Call the Midwife co-star Jack Ashton for the past five years.  

The two actors struck up a romance after filming the beloved show's Christmas special in South Africa in 2016 and since then their relationship has gone from strength to strength. In September 2017, they became first-time parents with the arrival of their daughter Wren.

In November this year, the couple welcomed their second child. Congrats, guys!

MORE: Call the Midwife's Helen George future on show after welcoming second baby confirmed

Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners
Photo: © Rex
Fenella Woolgar 

Fenella Woolgar, who plays Sister Hilda in the BBC series, has been married to NHS doctor Dr Robert Harland since 2006.

MORE: 8 stars who left Call the Midwife and why

She opened up about their nuptials to You Magazine, revealing: "Our best woman, made a very funny speech. She told Rob to put his hand over mine, then said, 'that's the last time you'll ever have the upper hand.'" Together, they have three sons.

Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners
Photo: © Rex
Stephen McGann 

Fan favourite Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann has been married to the show's creator since 1998.

MORE: Stephen McGann talks ten years of Call the Midwife ahead of the Christmas special

Heidi Thomas, who created and wrote the BBC period drama, and Stephen have been a real-life couple for more than 30 years and share a son together.

Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners
Photo: © Instagram
Laura Main 

Scottish-born actress Laura Main prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, so not much is known about her love life.

She previously dated theatre actor Stephen McGlynn between 2012 and 2017, but they parted ways after five years together and she is currently believed to be single.

MORE: Where are the stars who left Call the Midwife now?

Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners
Photo: © Getty Images
Leonie Elliot

Leonie has played fan-favourite Nurse Lucille Anderson since she joined in 2018 and her character's relationship with Pastor Cyril Robinson has been focal to the storyline. 

But in real life, the actress keeps her private life away from the spotlight, so not much is known about her love life. 

Meet the Call the Midwife cast's real-life partners
Photo: © Rex
Cliff Parisi

Cliff Parisi, who has played the lovable Fred Buckle since series one, has been married to his wife Tara Wyer since 2010.

He met Tara, who is a producer for BBC One, during his time on the channel's soap EastEnders. Together, they have share one son named Arthur.

