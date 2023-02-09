Free tickets for Lily James & Emma Thompson's latest romantic comedy – all the details

Individually they’ve starred in some of the UK’s best-loved romantic comedies, including Love Actually, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Yesterday and Bridget Jones’ Baby. And now Dame Emma Thompson and Lily James are teaming up to play mother and daughter, alongside rising star Shazad Latif, in what promises to be the must-see film of spring, What’s Love Got To Do With It?

From a screenplay by Jemima Khan, inspired by her own romance with cricketer and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the romantic comedy drama takes a fresh look at the modern world of romance – and you could join HELLO! at one of our ten screenings across the country in advance of the film’s release on 24 February.

Lily James plays documentary maker Zoe, exhausted from swiping to find her Mr Right and coping with the strong opinions voiced by her mother Cath (Emma Thompson). Zoe’s childhood friend Kazim (Shazad Latif) is a doctor who plans to follow his parents’ wishes for an assisted marriage with a bride from Pakistan.

WATCH: What's Love Got To Do With It? trailer

The pair ponder love, friendship and families as the film takes us from London to Lahore with Zoe documenting Kazim’s upcoming nuptials. As their worlds collide, Zoe discovers she may need to adopt a new approach to her relationships… and there could be a ‘will they won’t they’ storyline to keep us all guessing too!

The film is touted to become the next blockbuster hit from StudioCanal and Working Title, producers of some of the most iconic romantic comedies in history, including Bridget Jones’ Diary, Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral and About Time.

Promising vibrant costumes, a heartwarming story and lots of laughs along the way, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is a moving celebration of love in its many forms. Its cross-cultural approach and diverse ensemble cast adds a fresh spin to this much-loved genre.

HELLO! is hosting exclusive preview screenings for you and a friend to see the film for free on Tuesday 21 February, in advance of its release, at the following Vue cinemas across the country:

- Birmingham Star City

- Bristol Cribbs Causeway

- Edinburgh Omni Centre

- Leeds The Light

- London North Finchley

- London Westfield (Shepherd's Bush)

- Manchester Printworks

- Portsmouth

- Reading

- Sheffield Meadowhall

Just visit See It First and enter the code WHATSLOVE to secure your free tickets. Showing times will vary, tickets are subject to availability and allocated to readers on a first come first served basis. Readers may select 1 or 2 free tickets each. Visit See It First for full terms and conditions.

What's Love Got To Do With It? is in UK cinemas from 24 February. Find local listings and buy tickets at whatslovefilm.co.uk.