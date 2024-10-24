Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The M&S Beauty Advent Calendar is my pick of the season - and it's finally here
The M&S Beauty Advent Calendar is my pick of the season - and it's finally here
The M&S advent calendar WILL sell out... 

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
The sell-out Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar is back for 2024 - and I think this year's one may be the best yet. The M&S calendar is one of the more affordable beauty advents on the market, becoming a cult favourite amongst shoppers. Plus, Martin Lewis often gives it his seal of approval, declaring last year's one a must-buy on his TV show – The Martin Lewis Money Show Live. 

M&S changed tactics last year when it scrapped the box and brought out a toiletry bag-filled advent calendar. I just love how practical this is, and I'm still using my toiletry bag from last year. With a mix of both travel and full-sized products, discover cult classics as well as the latest launches and beauty innovations at M&S Beauty.

The Marks & Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar

M&S Beauty Advent Calendar© Marks & Spencer

My review of the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar for 2024

The star of the show is that it's contained in a very convenient zip-around case - it also takes up less room. Obviously, advent calendars are wonderful, but they can be a bit too big, and this is just neat and compact. Out of the 25 products inside you have six full-size products - I would prefer if there were more, but it's a very affordable advent calendar. 

I love the brands that have been featured inside; some of my favourites would be Emma Hardie, Prai and This Works, as well as Percy & Reed, Living Proof and Aveda - three of my ultimate haircare faves. My star product would have to be the This Works Deep Sleep Body Whip - it retails for £28 and who doesn't love a natural, calming body whip infused with Hemp Seed Extract and Magnesium to rest your mind and renew your skin as you sleep? 

What's inside Marks & Spencer's beauty advent calendar 2024?

The box is filled with 25 beauty goodies, from M&S's own beauty brand and a range of high-end names you'll be familiar with, from Philip Kingsley to L'Occitane, Origins, Clinique and more. 

Full list of contents

  • Percy & Reed Tame That Mane Smoothing Blow Dry Cream 100ml (full-size)
  • This Works Deep Sleep Body Whip - 200ml (full-size)
  • Pixi Eye Define Waterline - 0.35g (full-size)
  • Benefit Fan Fest Mascara - 8.5g (full-size)
  • Bloom & Blossom Keep Dancing Foot & Leg Mist - 100ml (full-size)
  • Margaret Dabbs Nail and Cuticle Serum - 15ml (full-size)
  • L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream - 30ml
  • Floral Street Vanilla Orchid Perfume - 10ml
  • REN EverCalm Cleansing Milk - 50ml
  • Prai Throat & Decolletage Cream - 30ml
  • Emma Hardie Purifying Pink Clay Detox Mask - 15ml
  • Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5 in 1 Style Treatment - 60ml
  • Nails Inc Cranberry Me Merry - 10ml
  • Nails Inc Nude in Noelle - 10ml
  • Discover Velvet Amber Eau de Toilette - 10ml
  • Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm - 15ml
  • Cowshed Relax Calming Bath & Shower Gel - 100ml
  • Cowshed Relax Calming Body Lotion - 100ml
  • Color Wow Colour Security Shampoo - 75ml
  • Color Wow Colour Security Conditioner - 75ml
  • Philip Kingsley Elasticizer - 40ml
  • Fresh Elements Glow Day Dream - 15ml
  • Formula Sleep & Replenish Sleep Cream - 15ml
  • Dr. PAWPAW Tinted Ultimate Red Lip Balm - 10ml
  • Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Masque - 25ml

How much is the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar 2024?

Filled with beauty treats worth £315 (slightly less than last year), the Advent Calendar is just £50 when you spend when you spend £35 on Clothing, Home & Beauty in-store or on the website. This is £5 more than last year. 

Will the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar sell out? 

It sure will. This advent sells out year after year and once it's gone, it's gone. 

