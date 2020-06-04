7 surprising facts about Holly Willoughby's children that you may not have known The This Morning presenter is a mum-of-three

Holly Willoughby is clearly a proud mum to her three little ones. The This Morning presenter, who shares Harry, aged 11, Belle, aged 9, and Chester, aged 5, with her husband Dan Baldwin, primarily keeps her children out of the public eye. However, the 39-year-old can't help but drop the odd comment on This Morning or an Instagram snap dedicated to her kids to give a snippet into her life as a mum. We've done a roundup of a few facts about the three siblings that you not have known before…

Chester's favourite food

During an episode of the ITV morning show back in March, the presenter revealed that her youngest has a rather interesting favourite food – haddock! Holly explained: "Haddock is my son Chester's favourite food – isn't that weird for a five year old? He loves it. He does (eat anything). He loves seafood. If we pop to the shops he loves going to the fishmongers, he loves the smell. When I was a kid I'd walk in and be like, 'Oh it's disgusting in here.' He loves it!"

Holly with her youngest Chester

Harry plays the drums

It seems a career in music could be in the cards for Holly's eldest. The mum-of-three revealed recently that her son plays the drums! Holly mentioned Harry's drum kit when telling the story of how she had a little accident while on a fancy-dress zoom call with her husband and co-host Phillip Schofield's family. "Where I'm sat on [the chair], it's moving and edging back slightly and it gave up, and it was like somebody had opened up a trap door from underneath me. And thank god I had the riding helmet on, because I leant back - Harry plays the drums - and hit my head on the drum kit!" Ouch…

Holly's eldest on his birthday

Belle is her mum's mini-me

Nine-year-old Belle is clearly a mini version of her mum! Holly has gushed a number of times about her love for all things unicorns and rainbows, and it seems her daughter is much the same. For her seventh birthday in 2018, the mum-of-three posted an adorable picture of Belle playing a unicorn toy and wrote in the caption: "Happy birthday to this beautiful girl who fell straight from the rainbow onto a unicorn's back and ridden it through a world of dreams for the last 7 years... don’t know where she gets it from?! ...Happy 7th birthday Belle! Love you…" Cute.

Belle loves unicorns just as much as her mum

The kids have been teaching their mum during home-schooling

During another episode of This Morning, Holly revealed that their kids have become the teacher for home-schooling in lockdown. She told co-host Phillip: "I've got the kids to show me how they've been taught by them teaching me and sometimes it goes in a bit more and that's worked out quite well." Good tip!

Belle is budding baker

To celebrate her ninth birthday, Holly shared this adorable picture of the mum-and-daughter duo enjoying some quality time together in the kitchen. Belle could be seen getting stuck in to some cake-making while Holly smiled up at the camera and wrote in the caption: "Today's project... making an ice cream cake for Belle's birthday on Tuesday... Never done it before, will report back once we reveal it!" Safe to say it looked delicious!

Holly and Belle made an ice cream cake for the little one's birthday

Harry has a very special skill

Like a lot families, the three kids were no doubt crying out for things to keep themselves busy with in lockdown, and Holly's eldest Harry came up with a great idea. The 11-year-old created his own challenge to professional footballers with his impressive skill with a 50p! Holly posted the video to her Instagram and wrote: "Thinking of things to keep the little ones and not so little ones entertained... Harrys set you a challenge #harrys50pchallenge ... What do you say," before tagging stars such as Alex Scott, Frank Lampard and Bradley Walsh.

Holly's son Harry doing the 50p challenge

Belle's favourite toy

Most children have a favourite toy, and Holly's daughter is no different. Belle's favourite toy is an adorable bear named Ted. Unfortunately, Ted was almost lost after a family weekend trip and worried mum Holly posted a picture of Belle clutching the toy pleading for her followers to help.

Holly revealed Belle's favourite toy is Ted

"Poor Belle is so sad to loose [sic] her best friend," wrote Holly. Luckily he was found later on in the day – phew!

