Cher's son Elijah talks addiction and 'strained' relationship with mom, says only he can 'save' himself from 'demons'

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman is doubling down on his argument that he does not need a conservatorship, or at least not one managed by his famous mom.

The "Believe" singer and her son, 47, have been at odds since last year, when she filed a conservatorship request – which was temporarily denied – citing her son's struggles with substance abuse and mental health issues, as well as his inability to manage his financial affairs effectively.

Elijah is a product of the Burlesque actress' marriage to late musician Gregg Allman, from 1975 to 1979. Before his passing aged 69 in 2017, the Allman Brothers Band former member set up a trust for his son, funds from which he receives via interval payments.

As their legal battle further unfolds, a new court document on behalf of Elijah obtained by People further reveals his defense against his mom's decision, with whom he's said he's had a "strained" relationship for "years."

"I understand that a conservatorship is appropriate for a person who is substantially unable to manage his own financial resources or resist fraud or undue influence," he said, before standing by his mental stability and financial responsibility.

"I am and have been capable of managing my own financial resources and resisting fraud and undue influence. I do not need a conservatorship," he maintained, and emphasized that while he has struggled with addiction, he is not struggling with his mental wellbeing at the moment.

© Getty Cher and Elijah in 2002

"My mother's petition raises dual concerns that I suffer from some mental illness and that I live hand-to-mouth using my trust distributions to buy drugs and place myself in mortal danger."

He continued: "As I have mentioned in previous pleadings, I have struggled with addiction, but I am not mentally ill," adding: "The absence of evidence of the concerns (related to 'cyclical' mental illness addiction) raised in the petition over the last four months are evidence that I have control over my faculties and that I am not mentally ill."

© Eugene Powers Photography/Shutterstock Elijah and his wife Queeny in February of this year

He ultimately noted: "In the event that I am inclined to engage in self-destructive behaviors, I do not need my trust distributions to do so; the world is full of addicts and mentally ill persons who do not have a trust distribution from which to draw. The only person who can save me from my demons is me – and I'm doing just that."

Elijah's wife Marieangela "Queeny" King has stood by him throughout the conservatorship battle, and in previous court filings obtained by Page Six, she claimed her estranged mother-in-law is "categorically unfit" to serve as Elijah's conservator, which includes managing his use of his father's fund.

© Getty

In her objection, she declared Cher isn't "capable of managing her own affairs – let alone those of Elijah," and further argued: "To my knowledge, the petitioner has never known the security code to her own home, does not drive, does not prepare her own meals or dress herself."

Back in October, when allegations swirled that Cher had had her son kidnapped and sent to rehab – which she denied – she explained to People: "You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is. But it's joy, even with heartache – mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."

