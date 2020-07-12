Tess Daly's husband Vernon Kay took to Instagram recently to share a photo of himself sailing while in Portsmouth. What's more, the TV presenter's hair was significantly longer! The star hadn't shared a recent picture of himself in a while, and fans were quick to notice the difference in his appearance. The dad-of-two has certainly been making the most of lockdown too. As well as enjoying learning how to sail, he has been enjoying games of golf, and working out at his home gym. The star also recently celebrated his daughter Amber's 11th birthday while isolating at home, and made sure she had a day to remember.

MORE: Victoria Beckham confirms Brooklyn Beckham is engaged

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's stunning home

Tess and Vernon live in Buckinghamshire with their daughters Phoebe and Amber. While they prefer to keep their children out of the public eye, they recently shared pictures from Amber's lockdown party, complete with pink balloons, and a show-stopping birthday cake. While it looked like Amber had a lovely time, the celebrity couple promised to throw the pre-teen a "proper" party once social distancing rules begin to relax.

Vernon Kay's hair has grown quite a bit during lockdown!

During the past few months, Tess, in particular, has been keeping fans updated on their ups and downs during these uncertain times. The Strictly host recently got candid as she opened up about her lockdown struggle in a post on Instagram. She wrote: "Good morning beautiful people. Just checking in saying hi and wondering how it's already Friday? Is it just me or does time seem to fly by even MORE quickly when you've got so much more of it on your hands."

READ: Inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's stunning home

Tess Daly and Vernon recently celebrated daughter Amber's birthday during lockdown

She added: "Still struggling a bit with the disconnection from my usual routines and the unpredictability of everything at the moment; but have also been focusing on using the time productively and positively (yoga, writing, cleansing the home, cleansing my mind with meditation, tutoring, den making, and occasional kitchen dancing...)"

Wanting to stay positive, she concluded: "Keeping the faith that brighter days are hopefully just around the corner. I feel like we have worked SO hard together to get through this. Really hope you're all taking good care of yourselves, sending all the love & positivity I have your way. #fridayfeeling #strongertogether #goodvibesonly."

Tess previously opened up about their family life at home during an interview with HELLO! prior to the lockdown, and said that she enjoys nothing more than spending time with her children when she's not at work. She said: "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.