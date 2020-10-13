We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Royal accessories usually range from delicate jewels to decadent tiaras, but the Duchess of Cornwall has been spotted wearing a rather more practical piece - a fitness tracker.

READ: These rule-abiding royals have been seen wearing face masks

Camilla, 73, has been seen at many official engagements with a Fitbit on her wrist, so whether you want to start your New Year health kick early or you just fancy monitoring your daily step count, now is the perfect time to purchase a Fitbit.

Camilla has worn her fitness tracker to many royal engagements

During the Amazon Prime Day event (which runs 13 and 14 October), you can save up to 44 per cent on a state-of-the-art Fitbit. Savings range from 25 per cent up to a dazzling 44 per cent.

Their Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch comes with voice recognition, a sleep tracker and the capacity to store over 300 songs - all with over four days battery life.

It's priced at £129.99, reduced from £199.99, for the trackers in Black and Rose, while the Blossom colourway will set you back £158.89. The Bordeaux option is slightly pricier at £169.99.

Keep track of your steps just like the Duchess of Cornwall with a Fitbit, now with up to a 35 per cent saving:

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, from £129.99, Amazon

Fitbit are leaders in the fitness tracking field thanks to their sleek designs and easy-to-use interfaces. We can imagine Camilla tracking her daily steps around the gardens at Highgrove or across the Welsh countryside near her Llwynywermod country cottage.

SEE: Inside Harry and Meghan's Californian mansion

If you're looking for an even cheaper Fitbit, a slightly older model is on sale for £38.99 down from £69.99 – that's a saving of 44 per cent! The Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker features all-day activity tracking, sleep tracking and calorie burn tracking, plus reminders to move.

Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker, £38.99, Amazon

MORE: The super-sweet moments these royals were caught on camera with animals

So what are you waiting for? Invest in your health like the Duchess of Cornwall with a Fitbit.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.