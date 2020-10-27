In need of a pamper session? The countdown to Christmas is officially on and Clarins has unveiled the 2020 Beauty Advent Calendar just in time for the festive season. Packed with 12 skincare and make-up must-haves for him and her, including a full-size Natural Lip Perfector, SOS Primer and 10 travel-size treats, it's the ultimate beauty buy!

12 Days of Christmas Calendar for Women, £60, Clarins

Worth over £125, Clarins' Christmas contender retails at just £60, offering incredible value for money. Our advice? You better act fast because this advent calendar is selling like hotcakes online! Peek behind 12 red and white doors and you'll find everything from hydrating masks to makeup remover and lash-enhancing mascaras. After a strange year, what better time to treat yourself to a whole host of luxury treatments? Here's what's inside...

What's inside the Clarins Beauty Avent Calendar?

Instant Eye Make-Up Remover 30ml

Fresh Face Scrub 15ml

Crayon Kohl Black 0.39ml

Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch 4ml

Beauty Flash Balm 30ml

SOS Hydra Refreshing Hydration Mask 15ml

Hand and Nail Treatment Cream 30ml

SOS Primer 00 Universal Light 30ml

Wonder Perfect 4D Mascara 3ml

Lip Comfort Oil 01 Honey 5ml

Gentle Foaming Cleanser 30ml

Natural Lip Perfector 01 Rose Shimmer 12ml

Not sure what to get him for Christmas? As well as the women's beauty advent calendar, Clarins is selling a festive edition for men, which is also priced at £60 and worth £119.

12 Days of Christmas Calendar for Men, £60, Clarins

What's inside the Clarins Beauty Avent Calendar for Men?

Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream 20ml

Fresh Face Scrub 15ml

Tonic Bath & Shower Concentrate 30ml

SOS Hydra Refreshing Hydration Mask 15ml

ClarinsMen Super Moisture Gel 12ml

Hydra-Essentiel Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm 15ml

After Shave Soother 12ml

7 Day Double Serum Sample 4.9ml

ClarinsMen Active Face Wash 30ml

Shampoo & Shower 30ml

Blue Orchid Oil 5ml

ClarinsMen Super Moisture Balm 50ml

