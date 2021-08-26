The Cult Beauty advent calendar for 2021 is here and this is how you can get hold of it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's hard to believe, but the most wonderful time of the year is almost here - beauty advent calendar season. Gone are the days when we wanted to countdown to Christmas with chocolate. Now opening a door to a beauty treat each day in December is the only way to do it, and we're always excited about Cult Beauty's advent calendar.

What is the Cult Beauty advent calendar this year?

Promising a range of the online retailer's premium skincare, makeup and fragrance, this year it's bigger and better than ever.

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2021, £215, Cult Beauty

What's inside the Cult Beauty advent calendar for 2021?

The 38-piece edit is confirmed to include Charlotte Tilbury, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Augustinus Bader, Drunk Elephant and Sunday Riley, plus a money-can't-buy exclusive gift.

Want some spoilers on what's inside? We can reveal there's a Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara, Augustinus Bader face oil, Laura Mercier’s translucent setting powder and Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C framboos glycolic night serum, to name just a few.

Even better, this year Cult Beauty is supporting two initiatives during the run up to Christmas. They are donating £40,000 to the Beauty Backed Trust, an organisation which has supported beauty professionals through grants, mentorships, and masterclasses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, they're working with ClimatePartner to plant a tree for every advent calendar sold.

Will the golden ticket be inside this year's Cult Beauty advent calendar?

Yes, one lucky calendar will also include a Golden ticket worth £1000 of Cult Beauty points!

When does the Cult Beauty advent calendar go on sale?

The advent calendar officially goes on sale on 12 October 2021. If you want to get your hands on it, you'll need to join the waitlist which is now open. There's a limited number available and it sells out every year, so sign up now for priority access.

How much is the Cult Beauty advent calendar?

The expertly curated collection is worth over £960 but costs just £215!

