Rebel Wilson has shown off the results of her incredible weight loss transformation on her social media to incredible effect and really upped her style game.

The actress' latest picture may not be another one of those figure-hugging looks, but it still made a big impression on her fans.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson twerks the house down

Rebel shared a shot of herself from just the neck up, a zoomed in version that showed her face in full make-up, minimal but chic, wearing what looked like a silky blue jacket with her hair blowing in the wind.

"Hair: @robertvetica make-up: @melhweaver styling: @elizabethstewart1 reason for this photoshoot: to be revealed next weekend," she teased in the caption with several blue heart emojis.

The actress' fans and famous friends were blown away by the picture, with many dropping heart-eyed emojis, and Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow writing, "Gorgeous."

A fan commented, "She still and always will have it," and another said, "so beautiful!" A third even wrote, "You remind me [of a] young Daryl Hannah."

Rebel had fans stunned with her gorgeous glamor shot

The Senior Year star recently shared a photograph of hers from before she began her health journey posing with tennis ace, Novak Djokovic, and beaming from ear to ear.

In the emotional caption, she wrote, "Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself…but found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa!"

She continued talking about the road leading up to her weight loss and the hardships she faced along the way.

"But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible. It's not a race and it's not a competition - it's about respecting yourself and doing what's best for YOU.

"So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys," she concluded.

The Australian actress shared the story of her emotional journey to healthy living

Rebel began her health overhaul a little over 18-months ago and shared that reading the book Within: A Spiritual Awakening to Love & Weight Loss, written by her doctor, Habib Sadeghi, was instrumental in helping her make progress through self-love.

