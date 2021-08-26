Rebel Wilson looks so different with jet black hair in epic throwback photo Her platinum blonde locks were nowhere to be seen

Rebel Wilson knows a thing or two about transformations and she gave fans a glimpse at a look gone by on her Instagram stories on Thursday.

The Pitch Perfect star took a walk down memory lane with a throwback snapshot which will leave fans doing a double-take.

In the image, Rebel had jet black hair and she was sat with friends. While she didn't say how old she was in the snapshot, Rebel looked to be about 12-years-old.

She captioned the photo: "Thanks "alyssa_mcclelland for sending me this throwback pic of us at ATYP - I remember loving your sweater so much I named my production company after it!"

Rebel's production brand is called Camp Sugar!

Her look was in stark contrast to the blonde appearance she sports today. But then Rebel has gone through a huge health overhaul in recent months and transformed her mind and body entirely.

Rebel looked so different with her dark hair

She's lost 75lbs and feels amazing and one the first big changes stemmed from reading this book, Within: A Spiritual Awakening to Love & Weight Loss, written by her doctor, Habib Sadeghi.

It's not been an easy journey though and she opened up about the years prior to her decision to make her health a priority in an emotional Instagram post recently.

Alongside another throwback photo - this time with tennis ace, Novak Djokoviv, she wrote: "Okay so I know that I normally post flattering photos of myself.

Rebel said her smile disguised how unhappy she was feeling

"But found this old photo in my emails and was like: whoa! I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food."Using food to numb my emotions.

"My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn't think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have.

Rebel continued: "It's interesting that I'm still smiling and still trying to be active - this was taken at a charity tennis tournament event (ps @djokernole is such a nice guy) - despite being in so much pain.

She's worked really to overhaul her health

"I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she's become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like.

"But it's never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.

"It's not a race and it's not a competition - it's about respecting yourself and doing what's best for YOU. So if you're out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys."

