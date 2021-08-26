Peter Andre has best reaction to daughter Princess' heartfelt tribute The star is a father to four children

Peter Andre is a doting father to four children, and he had an amazing response when his daughter Princess, 14, left a beautiful tribute to him.

MORE: Peter Andre's wife Emily reveals incredibly close bond with step daughter Princess

On her Instagram Stories, she shared a sweet clip as she messed around and posed with her father, and wrote: "Love you dad xx."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre wows fans with Princess' amazing achievement

The 48-year-old reshared the post and lovingly responded: "Me too sweetie."

A few hours later, he followed up with a gorgeous photo of the pair together, and wrote: "@officialprincess_andre #ladiesday #chelmsfordracecourse."

The Mysterious Girl singer's fans fell in love with the snap, as Arlene Phillips joked: "Wow, she's stunning. You look ok too."

Another follower said: "Lovely daddy and daughter time," while a third commented: "Gorgeous picture. Great dad and Princess is beautiful."

Peter had a sweet response to hsi daughter's tribute

Alongside Princess, Peter is also father to Junior, 16, Amelia, seven, and Theo, four. He shares Junior and Princess with ex-wife Katie Price, and Amelia and Theo with wife Emily.

MORE: Peter Andre reveals son Theo's first day at school will be 'bittersweet' for wife Emily

MORE: Peter Andre full of admiration as son Junior celebrates huge news

Earlier this week, the star was quizzed on Loose Women about whether he and Emily are planning to expand their family.

The star admitted that Emily, 32, would love more children – however, he disagrees. "Honestly – me being 48, I hope she doesn't. I've had loads of kids, I'm happy, she's a great mother," he shared

"I always said to her, you might want more kids, but don't forget our kids will grow older and maybe one of them will bring us children."

Peter went on to confess that his eldest child, Junior, is sceptical over a potential 16-year age gap between him and a new sibling. "I understand what he meant about the age gap, but I said to him there'd be 16 years between [him and a] new child," the doting dad added.

Peter and Princess have a very close bond

During a recent Q&A on his YouTube channel, Peter was again asked by a fan if he and Emily are planning on having another baby.

He responded: "That's a very good question. Physically I can't, my wife on the other hand…

"I don't know. We say things like, 'Oh wouldn't it be great to have another Theo', because Theo's like four years old and he's running around and he's brilliant and it's a beautiful age.

"But then when we meet up with people who have got a couple of kids and they hand us over the kids and they're screaming, I'm like, 'Hell no!' we actually look at each other and we're like, 'Hell no.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.