32 best advent calendars for men: Christmas countdowns we guarantee he'll love

If you are looking for a Christmas season advent calendar for the men in your life, whether boyfriend, best friend or dad, or are a guy who wants for a treat for himself, these 2021 advent calendars for men packed with special gifts for him are exactly what you need.

We've tracked down the best one-a-day holiday gift sets chock full of treats like personal grooming tools, lotions and aftershaves, drinks from coffee to beer or whisky – and even socks!

So get a jump on Christmas for the guys in your life and check out our favourite men's advent calendars available for 2021.

Best advent calendars for men: 12-day Christmas countdowns

ASOS Grooming Advent Calendar 2021, £40, ASOS

This 12-day treat for the guys is one of three ASOS beauty advent calendars for 2021.

BARBER PRO 12 Days of Grooming Essentials Advent Calendar, £39, Amazon

Men deserve a pamper session too! The BARBER PRO Advent Calendar is packed with 12 award-winning masks for the face and eyes, as well as a number of luxury grooming essentials. Treat the men in your life to this seasonal gift!

12 Days Chilli Lovers Advent Calendar, £12.99, Amazon

Foodies will appreciate this 12-day advent calendar chock full of varied chilli sauces, guaranteeing a red hot Christmas.

12 Dram Premium Gin Collection, £39, Master of Malt

This Drinks by the Dram collection contains 12 different 30ml drams of premium gin – and if he's more of a rum guy, that's available too.

Best advent calendars for men: Personal grooming

Molton Brown advent calendar 2021, £195, Molton Brown

The advent calendar from Molton Brown, famed for their delicious unisex scents, is filled with gifts, from eye gels and lip balms to body oils and eau de toilette with fragrances that will appeal to just about everyone. That means there's a caveat with this gift: everyone in the household might be dipping in for a treat.

Nivea Men's Advent Calendar 2021, £40, Boots

This Nivea Men's Advent Calendar includes 24 gifts including Nivea favourites from shower and shaving gel to deodorant, plus socks, a phone stand, bottle opener, sleep mask and more treats.

The Bearded Man beard oil advent calendar, £30, Menkind

Does he have a beard? Well, guess what – there’s a men's advent calendar tailor-made for him and his glorious facial hair. The Bearded Man advent calendar has 24 2ml minis of a variety of 100% natural beard oils.

Men's Fragrance Advent Calendar, £24.99, Amazon

24 mini scents from Saffron London in this budget-friendly three-week Christmas countdown.

Men's Advent Calendar, Liberty London

Any guy would be thrilled to get this sophisticated grooming advent calendar from Liberty. And in 2021 the calendar has the highest value ever: £840! The calendar will be unveiled on 6th October and is guaranteed to be chock full of men's beauty treats and full-size products. Stay tuned...

ESPA No Place Like Home Advent Calendar 2021, ESPA

Espa's unisex skincare calendar is a great deal - while the 2021 advent calendar is coming soon, you can guess what to expect based on last year's. The 2020 ESPA advent calendar cost just £145 for £345 worth of the brand's coveted products for skin, body and mind. Included in the 24-day set were a host of treats ranging from eye creams, body oils and facials to haircare products and a scented candle. The calendar sold out everywhere - so be sure to keep checking back for its release.

Jo Malone advent calendar 2021, Jo Malone London

The Jo Malone London advent calendar, is always a wonderful countdown to Christmas. Last year it was filled with 24 surprises including much-loved colognes, travel-size Bath & Body and Miniature Candles. It's the ultimate indulgence.

Clarins Christmas Calendar for Men 2021, £65, Clarins

Clarins' men's advent calendar, suitable for all skin types, quickly sold out in 2020, so we recommend snapping one up fast this year! Worth over £120, the 12-day countdown includes two full-size and ten travel sizes of Clarins' popular men's products from body care and serums to shampoo and lip balm.

Best advent calendars for men: Food, coffee and tea

Joe & Sephs Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar, £25, John Lewis

This men's advent calendar includes vegan-friendly and gluten-free gourmet popcorn in 19 festive flavours including salted caramel, gingerbread, pumpkin spice and milk chocolate popcorn bites. There’s a ‘tipsy’ 12-flavour version, with flavors like Espresso Martini, Gin & Tonic, too.

24 Days of Teapigs Tea Advent Calendar, £34.99, Amazon

It's tea time! This festive tea advent calendar from Teapigs will give him a different cuppa every day in the run up to Christmas

Hotel Chocolat Grand Advent Calendar, £68, Hotel Chocolat

Hotel Chocolat's chocolate advent calendar with a twist: two mini bottles of tipple – salted caramel vodka and cocoa gin.

2021 Coffee Advent Calendar, £45, Etsy

England-based Tea Revv sells tea and coffee advent calendars that will give the guy in your life a serious morning caffeine boost in the 24 days up to Christmas! The coffee advent calendar contains 24 sachets – you can choose from ground or whole bean – each a specialty coffee from around the world. The popular advent calendar was even once featured on ITV This Morning.

2021 Tea Advent Calendar, From £34, Etsy

The tea calendar includes seasonal blends of loose leaf tea or sachets and there are four different calendars to choose from: Breakfast, Caffeine-free, Christmas Blend or Single Origin.

The Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Advent Calendar, £18.50, Boots

If he's a fan of pork crackling he's going to LOVE this men's advent calendar with a jaw-dropping selection of pork crackling in flavours like Salt 'N' Vinegar, Low & Slow BBQ and Marvellous Maple.

Lakrids Chocolate Coated Liquourice Advent Calendar, £49.95, Harvey Nichols

This 'Scandi chic' luxury advent calendar features award-winning Lakrids soft liquorice handmade in Denmark. The sweets are combined with different types of chocolate from white to dark, and unexpected flavours including banana, mango, coffee and more.

Fortnum's Feasting Advent Calendar, £200, Fortnum & Mason

An advent calendar that provides a true Christmas feast! Each day up until Christmas provides a gourmet treat, from chocolates, coffee, tea and biscuits to Christmas chutney, hot chilli sauce and cognac butter.

Best advent calendars for men: Alcohol

BrewDog 24-beer advent calendar 2021, was £49.95, BrewDog

This beer advent calendar gives you 24 BrewDog craft beers.

World Whisky Advent Calendar 2021, £149.95, Amazon

For whisky-lovers, this advent calendar from Drinks by the Dram is the perfect gift.

The HonestBrew Craft Beer Advent Calendar 2021, from £59.50, HonestBrew

HonestBrew's advent calendar will be unveiled on 21 September. Last year's calendar included 24 independent beers from across the UK and Europe, including new and unique 12 exclusives.

Best advent calendars for men: Sport, games & hobbies

007 JAMES BOND Advent Calendar, £199, Selfridges

VW Camper Van Advent Calendar, £52.99, Amazon

For the motor or model enthusiast, check out this 1:43 scale model of a 1963 VW Bulli camper van to build one piece at a time – it even has an engine noise and display stand.

Marvel Collectible Figure Advent Calendar, £44.99, Amazon

And if he loves Marvel he’ll REALLY love this 24-piece Pocket Pop set with a new superhero (or villain!) for every day of December up to Christmas.

Haynes Retro Radio advent calendar, £22, Menkind

A build-it-yourself functioning retro radio in 24 parts.

Haynes Electronic Games advent calendar, £22, Menkind

Have a video game lover in your life? He’ll get a kick out of this advent calendar where you collect one electronic component a day to create games from Code Breaker to Whack a Mole.

Revell Remote Control Car Advent Calendar, £31.71, Amazon

Rev up the fun in the run-up to 25 December with this build your own remote control car advent calendar that includes everything you need, from a screwdriver to batteries, to have a working off-road vehicle model with two-channel remote control.

Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pocket Pop! Advent Calendar, £59, Menkind

A fun countdown featuring beloved characters from Tim Burton's Halloween and Christmas classic. You can pre-order for an estimated despatch of late October.

Best advent calendars for men: Socks

Sockshop 25-pair Christmas Advent Calendar 2021, £59.99, Sockshop

You really can’t go wrong with socks! And this whopping 25-day men's advent calendar has a surprise pair of fun bamboo socks for every day up to Christmas, and Christmas Day itself. Plus, 10% from each sale of the calendar will be donated to homeless charity Emmaus UK.

24 Days of Holiday Socks 24-Pack - 2021, £199.95, Happy Socks

A unisex advent calendar with two dozen pairs of socks in prints and patterns from polka dot to argyle and quirky motifs.

