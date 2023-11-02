26 weird (but wonderful) advent calendars you'll find on the internet

'Tis the season for advent calendar shopping (we can't believe it either)! There are those who march to the beat of a different drummer boy – and that’s where these wild, weird and wonderful alternative advent calendars for 2023 come in.

Sure, the most common Christmas calendars are filled with chocolate, although beauty advent calendars are a trending holiday treat and many festive revellers appreciate the literal holiday spirit that comes with advent calendars filled with gin, whisky or beer.

But guess what? There’s also a novelty advent calendar for every unique personality in 2023: spooky advent calendars, music advent calendars, advent calendars for couples, and even if you’re into a certain unique food – crackling pork, cheese, popcorn or even Pringles – I've tracked down the perfect advent calendar for you.

How I picked the best weird advent calendars for 2023

I've been writing about advent calendar shopping for four Christmases now, and you can probably guess that this is the one I love the most – it's hard not to laugh while discovering some of the weirdest advent calendars out there to put this handy list together.

So the considerations for this advent calendar edit are pretty simple:

The weirder the better. As much as I love beauty advent calendars (I buy one for myself every year), the ones that really keep my attention are those that are unusual and unexpected. Advent calendars are all about a surprise treat a day, and weird advent calendar gifts range from the hilarious to the bizarre.

As much as I love beauty advent calendars (I buy one for myself every year), the ones that really keep my attention are those that are unusual and unexpected. Advent calendars are all about a surprise treat a day, and weird advent calendar gifts range from the hilarious to the bizarre. Fun factor : Every advent calendar on this list is guaranteed to get a reaction but there's nothing offensive and all of the picks are designed to be taken in good humour.

: Every advent calendar on this list is guaranteed to get a reaction but there's nothing offensive and all of the picks are designed to be taken in good humour. Ratings and reviews: As much as I wish I'd been able to open all of these great advent calendars, I'm also relying on verified shoppers' opinions. I've gone through all of the reviews, and the pros and cons, to deterimine which you'll love based on my shopping expertise.

As much as I wish I'd been able to open all of these great advent calendars, I'm also relying on verified shoppers' opinions. I've gone through all of the reviews, and the pros and cons, to deterimine which you'll love based on my shopping expertise. Trusted brands and retailers: I don't want you to be disappointed when you shop these unusual gifts, so I've only selected advent calendars from names you trust.

I don't want you to be disappointed when you shop these unusual gifts, so I've only selected advent calendars from names you trust. HELLO! readers' favourites: After numerous Christmas seasons studying exactly what our readers actually buy (and love), I've been sure to include past weird advent calendar hits, especially if they've been updated for 2023.

Shop the best weird advent calendars of 2023

So, are you ready for some off-the-wall Christmas surprises? Keep scrolling for my picks...