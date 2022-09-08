The Marks & Spencer advent calendar for 2022 has been unveiled - and it has a new special touch

Leanne Bayley
Marks & Spencer's 2022 advent calendar is filled with Emma Hardie, Clinique, Origins and more beauty goodies worth over £300 - and the calendar has an exciting new feature...
The sell-out Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar has been revealed for 2022 - and we think this year's new look may be the best yet. The M&S calendar is one of the more affordable beauty advents on the market, becoming a cult favourite amongst shoppers.
This year we're excited about the new look of the box which comes with a large mirror across the lid - so we'll definitely be reusing it to store our beauty products.
What's inside Marks & Spencer's beauty advent calendar 2022?
The box is filled with 25 beauty goodies, from M&S's own beauty brand and a range of high-end names you'll be familiar with, from Emma Hardie to L'Occitane, Origins, Clinique and more.
Beauty advent calendar, £40*, Marks & Spencer
Each M&S Advent Calendar contains the following...
- Origins Checks & Balances™ Frothy Face Wash
- This Works In Transit Camera Close-Up Moisturiser
- Emma Hardie Midas Touch Revitalising Cream
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel
- NUXE Merveillance Lift Powder Cream
- Lumene Nordic-C Sleeping Cream
- REN Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
- PRAI Beauty Ageless Eye Tight Uplift Serum
- Ultrasun Lip Protection & Care SPF 30
- BATH & BODY
- Apothecary Meditate Body Wash
- L’Occitane Dry Skin Hand Cream
- Fragrance Society Hand & Nail Cream
- MAKE UP
- Clinique High Impact Mascara
- Eyeko Limitless Long-Wear Pencil Eyeliner
- Autograph Colour Balm Lip Shine in Peach
- NAILS
- Nails INC Be Your Inc.redible Self (in two shades)
- FRAGRANCE
- Discover Warm Neroli Eau De Toilette Shay & Blue Black Tulip
- HAIR Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep Conditioning Treatment
- Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Shampoo
- Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Conditioner
- Aveda Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque
- Percy & Reed Turn Up The Volume Volumising Mousse
How much is the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar 2022?
Filled with beauty treats worth over £300, the advent calendar is just £40 when you spend £30 on clothing, home and beauty in-store or online.
When does the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar 2022 go on sale?
The calendar will be available in stores and online from 27 October. Bookmark to shop right now!
