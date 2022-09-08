The Marks & Spencer advent calendar for 2022 has been unveiled - and it has a new special touch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The sell-out Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar has been revealed for 2022 - and we think this year's new look may be the best yet. The M&S calendar is one of the more affordable beauty advents on the market, becoming a cult favourite amongst shoppers.

This year we're excited about the new look of the box which comes with a large mirror across the lid - so we'll definitely be reusing it to store our beauty products.

What's inside Marks & Spencer's beauty advent calendar 2022?

The box is filled with 25 beauty goodies, from M&S's own beauty brand and a range of high-end names you'll be familiar with, from Emma Hardie to L'Occitane, Origins, Clinique and more.

Beauty advent calendar, £40*, Marks & Spencer

Each M&S Advent Calendar contains the following...

Origins Checks & Balances™ Frothy Face Wash

This Works In Transit Camera Close-Up Moisturiser

Emma Hardie Midas Touch Revitalising Cream

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel

NUXE Merveillance Lift Powder Cream

Lumene Nordic-C Sleeping Cream

REN Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream

PRAI Beauty Ageless Eye Tight Uplift Serum

Ultrasun Lip Protection & Care SPF 30

BATH & BODY

Apothecary Meditate Body Wash

L’Occitane Dry Skin Hand Cream

Fragrance Society Hand & Nail Cream

MAKE UP

Clinique High Impact Mascara

Eyeko Limitless Long-Wear Pencil Eyeliner

Autograph Colour Balm Lip Shine in Peach

NAILS

Nails INC Be Your Inc.redible Self (in two shades)

FRAGRANCE

Discover Warm Neroli Eau De Toilette Shay & Blue Black Tulip

HAIR Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep Conditioning Treatment

Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Shampoo

Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Conditioner

Aveda Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque

Percy & Reed Turn Up The Volume Volumising Mousse

How much is the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar 2022?

Filled with beauty treats worth over £300, the advent calendar is just £40 when you spend £30 on clothing, home and beauty in-store or online.

When does the Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar 2022 go on sale?

The calendar will be available in stores and online from 27 October. Bookmark to shop right now!

