The Cult Beauty Advent Calendar has everyone talking - here's why

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Cult Beauty is everyone's one-stop-shop for all things cosmetics; from the latest makeup buys everyone's talking about, to the skincare influencers can't get enough of. Looking for a beauty brand? Cult Beauty will have it.

So it comes as no surprise that the brand's beauty annual advent calendar is always top of wish lists for Christmas, and as you can imagine, it's pretty epic.

RELATED: 50 best beauty advent calendars you can shop now for Christmas

The stakes were always high, after all, the last three the brand released sold out almost instantly. Dropping October 3rd, you can join the waitlist right now.

Cult Beauty's advent calendar for 2022 includes 37 products

The difference between the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar and some of the others on the market, is that it includes a whopping 37 products, which is pretty impressive considering there's usually 24 - one for every day of advent. Plus, you'll find a very generous 13 full sizes, and the sample sizes are chunky and fulfilling, not teeny tiny.

MORE: Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar for 2022 is here and it's SO exciting

Behind each door, the Cult Beauty team has hidden carefully-selected products that will ensure each lucky recipient receives only the best Christmas treats.

Beauty Advent Calendar 2022, £235, Cult Beauty

We love the fact that on day 25, there's a jaw-dropping 6 products! Wow. Almost as good as the big day itself.

What's inside the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2022?

There's some incredible brands nestled within the beautiful box, from 111SKIN and Augustinus Bader to The INKEY List. Costing just £235 when the contents equals over £1000, it's definitely value for money. Lastly, you may be one of the lucky ones that find one of three golden tickets hidden inside, which enables the winner to a shopping spree at Cult Beauty. Wow!

MORE: Liberty London's 2022 beauty advent calendar is selling fast - here's everything you get inside

What's even better is that Cult Beauty are actually donating over £75,000 from the sales of the advent calendar to Mental Health UK: a UK-wide organisation that delivers both national and local services that empower people to manage their mental health in a person-centred and empathetic way.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page