20 best beauty Black Friday deals 2022: Early deals on lipstick, skincare, hair care & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is one of the most overwhelming times of the year - and it continues right through to Cyber Monday. Should you be buying an investment piece? Should you be bulk buying for the next five years? And should you be buying all your Christmas presents in one online splurge? Our personal opinion? Buy something that sparks joy. That might be jewellery, it might be handbags, or it might be beauty products. We've rounded up our favourite Black Friday beauty deals for this year.

SHOP: 59 best Black Friday 2022 fashion deals you need to know about

MORE: Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has dropped - here's what you can buy on sale right now

MAC Cosmetics Black Friday deal 2022

While we wait for MAC's official Black Friday deal (it's usually a special kit), we're thrilled to see that there's 20% off sitewide AND a free gift if you spend over £70. It's declared as a party season treat, and we're not complaining.

Free gift with purchase when you spend over £70

SHOP MAC COSMETICS NOW

La Mer Black Friday deal 2022

As we eargerly await the official Black Friday deals on LaMer products, there's a big deal on site right now where you can get a complimentary 4-piece gift set if you spend £220. If you spend over £300 you're in for an even bigger treat - a deluxe mini of the Genaissance de la Mer. Use code: GIFT22.

SHOP: The best fitness deals you can get if you're a gym bunny

Elemis Black Friday deal 2022

Ok, so while we wait for Elemis to roll out the big deals (we're hoping for a sitewide discount and/or a big ol' skincare set), right now you can enjoy some good Elemis discounts on Elemis products on LookFantastic.

Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm, £36.80 (WAS £46), LookFantastic

Estee Lauder Black Friday deals 2022

Fancy a new foundation? Ahead of Black Friday, Estee Lauder is giving £5 off all of their foundations - and no code required!

Urban Decay Black Friday deal 2022

The Black Friday deals are incoming at urbandecay.co.uk, but while we patiently wait, you've got two options! Free Vice lip gloss on all orders - just use the code TREATME. You've also got the option to get your hands on a free travel mini kit on orders over £45. Use code ESSENTIALS at checkout.

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deal 2022

You can always count on Charlott Tilbury to give you some epic shopping deals but this year the deals are under wraps until closer to Black Friday. Expect magical savings on iconic holiday gifts and 'Buy more, save more!' bundles.

Flawless, Poreless Skin Secrets Bundle, £57.60 (WAS £72) Charlotte Tilbury

Glossier Black Friday deal 2022

Whether you're looking to try one of the new Glossier products, or replenish your favourites, be sure to check out the discounts available during Black Friday - we don't know the exact deals but we know they'll be limited-edition. Another really great trick for getting Glossier discounts all the time? Check out the gift sets bundles.

Boy Brow + Brow Flick Duo, £26 (WAS £30) Glossier

GHD Black Friday deals 2022

We're holding out for the monster Black Friday ghd sale, but we thought we'd share the sneaky little deal we've found on site in case you're desperate to get your hands on the new champagne gold styler for Christmas - there's a huge saving to be had!

ghd Platinum+ Hair Straightener, £215 (WAS £239), ghd

Elizabeth Arden Black Friday deals 2022

Legendary skincare brand Elizabeth Arden will definitely have some stellar Black Friday deals out, but until then you can enjoy the Singles Day treat lined up ahead of 11 November (Singles Day!). You get a free FULL SIZE Prevage City Smart Detox Peel Off Mask when you spend over £45. Use code SINGLES at checkout.

Aromatherapy Associates Black Friday deals 2022

Now we're talking treats! Aromatherapy Associates will be discounting a wellness category up to 50% off every week through November. Keep an eye out for the Wellbeing Wonder of the Week at 50% off and yes, the £15 Wellbeing Kits are coming back!

Deep Relax Bath and Shower Oil, £37.50, (WAS £50), Aromatherapy Associates

Liz Earle Black Friday deals 2022

Need to stock up on your favourite Liz Earle skincare? Go NOW as the brand is offering up to 25% off for early Black Friday savings - including the cult Cleanse & Polish.

Your Daily Routine with Skin Repair Light Cream, £54.50 (plus a free gift worth £44 added at checkout), Liz Earle

Boots Black Friday deal 2022

At Boots, all the Black Friday deals have started and we think they're better than ever this year. From Soap & Glory to Fenty Beauty, perfume deals and aftershave savings, you'll be hard pressed not to get a bargain or two.

Soap & Glory Home Is Where The Spa Is gift set, £33.50 (WAS £68), Boots

GET INVOLVED: The best Apple Black Friday deals

Bobbi Brown Black Friday deal 2022

Deals are early on Bobbi Brown this year. Enjoy different deals such as BOGOF or 30% off palettes, or even free gifts with purchase. Your makeup bag will thank you.

MORE: Looking for new kitchenware? How about these Black Friday deals

REN Skincare Black Friday deal 2022

Ren’s Black Friday will be a big event with online-exclusives and big savings, but until then you've got an amazing free gift with purchase deal on right now. Spend over £65 and receive this travel kit (worth £38) absolutely free.

Shark hairdryer Black Friday deal 2022

Shark's hairdryer was one of the brand's biggest launches and it's in the Black Friday sale. The STYLE iQ combines rapid air power with next-generation intelligence, generating high-velocity heated ionised air for fast drying with no heat damage.

Whether you love sleek and straight looks to perfectly defined curls, enjoy more smoothness and shine, less frizz and fly-aways.

Shark STYLE iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler HD120UK, £ (WAS £199.99), Shark

RoC SKINCARE Black Friday deals 2022

French heritage brand RoC Skincare - the first brand to ever sell retinol over the counter - is offering up to 25% off for shoppers rolling all the way through to Cyber Monday.

RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Capsules x 30, £28.75 (WAS £35.99), Sephora UK

Look Fantastic Black Friday deal 2022

There are SO many offers on right now at Look Fantastic. Get up to 50% off your favourite beauty buys, plus an additional 10% discount with code CYBER.

Look Fantastic beauty advent calendar £90.25 (WAS £95), LookFantastic

IT Cosmetics Black Friday deal 2022

IT Cosmetics will roll out the Black Friday deals soon, but for now, we're excited about the Singles Day offer that's taking place to celebrate single life. Choose from 20% off if you spend £45+ or 30% off if you spend £90+. Use code TREATME.

Sephora UK Black Friday deal 2022

Sephora's Black Friday beauty deals for 2022 look like they're going to be incredible. There's an exclusive preview on site and we can spot Midik-8, Huda Beauty, Iconic London and lots more.

Huda Beauty Empowered Eyeshadow Palette, £49.30 (WAS £58), Sephora UK

Isle of Paradise Black Friday deal 2022

Your favourite tanning brand is going bigger and better than ever this year, with up to up to 70% off all Isle of Paradise products on site this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water Light, £12.63 (WAS £18.95), Boots

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.