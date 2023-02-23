Ready for vacation? Get that spring break glow with this Margot Robbie-loved foundation

And just like that, spring is just around the corner, which means you need to get your glow on. As you pack your bags for your upcoming spring vacation, you mustn't forget your beauty essentials so you can strut under the sun. You may be tempted to leave your foundation behind to avoid that sticky feeling when it’s humid out, but the good news is there are lightweight foundations that feel barely there. Just ask Margot Robbie!

RELATED: Brooke Shields uses this lash-enhancing serum for her BROWS - and it's 30% off

MORE: The 'royal' skincare secret loved by Anne Hathaway's facialist

As it turns out, the Barbie star is a huge fan of the brand Oxygenetix, the makers of the Oxygenating Foundation. It's apparently formulated not only to even out your skin tone, but also to protect, heal, and let your skin breathe. That's not something you see in makeup everyday!

Oxygenating Foundation, $66, Oxygenetix

With a buildable formula, you can pile on layers depending on the coverage you want to achieve. You can go on sheer to let your natural beauty shine through, but you can also build it up if you wish to conceal blemishes. Since it’s lighter than other foundations, you won’t feel cakey even with multiple layers on.

The Oxygenating Foundation is more than just makeup, too. It also doubles as skincare, with its ceravitae complex and aloe content. Ceravitae facilitates skin cell production and healing, while aloe helps remove dead skin cells. Oh, and it’s paraben-free, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan.

According to a top review, this foundation “is wonderful! The fact that it was developed to help "camouflage" and heal skin is a great concept! I've been using it since before the name change back in 2010ish!”

We stan a versatile foundation, and so does Margot!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.