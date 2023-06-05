Jennifer Aniston's hidden tattoo has a heartbreaking backstory - see photo

The Friends star has some sentimental tributes in the form of tattoos

Jennifer Aniston is one of the many famous faces to have several tattoos, choosing to do so for a very sentimental reason.

The Friends star has not one, but two tattoos on her body, and one - the more hidden of the two - located on her foot, is especially personal.

That's because she has the name 'Norman' written across her right foot in cursive writing, which is in tribute of her beloved late pet dog, who passed away in 2011.

Norman meant the world to Jennifer, who was devastated when he passed away. She also has a second tattoo, 11:11, on her wrist, which she got more recently in 2018.

Jennifer shares the tattoo with her best friend, actress Andrea Bendewald. The tattoo is incredibly significant to The Morning Show star too, as it's the date of her birthday, February 11, and also the year - 2011 - that Norman passed away.

© Frazer Harrison Jennifer Aniston's tattoo dedicated to her late dog Norman

The number is also known as symbolising good luck. Jennifer's dog Norman died aged 15 due to complications from old age. He was a Welsh corgi-terrier mix and accompanied the star everywhere including on film location shoots.

At the time, Jennifer's representative said: "He died a few weeks ago. He was an old dog and it was just his time." She previously said in an interview that she wished that some of the men in her life had Norman's characteristics.

© James Devaney Jennifer Aniston also has a tattoo on her wrist

She said: "It wouldn't be bad if, when a man comes home, he'd run to his woman with his tail wagging. This sort of excitement is something I've always missed in a man to be honest."

Jennifer loves dogs and is the proud owner of three - Lord Chesterfield, Sophie and Clive. She also previously had a dog called Dolly, who passed away in 2019 aged 14.

© Photo: Instagram Jennifer Aniston with her beloved dogs

She had adopted Dolly as a puppy in 2005 and she was devastated when she passed away. Just last week, the Along Came Polly star took to Instagram to showcase her resort-like garden in a video posted in remembrance of her beloved late dog.

The 54-year-old actress had created a sanctuary for Dolly in her beautiful garden, marking her passing with a beautiful windchime which read: "In Memory of Dolly". Fans were quick to comment on Jen's touching tribute to her late pup, flocking to the comments to share their love and messages of support. "Annnnnd now I’m crying in Starbucks…. That wind chime is such a beautiful tribute to her," wrote one fan, as another penned: "The wind chime is such an amazing idea."

Jennifer Aniston with her dog Lord Chesterfield

The Rachel Green actress is incredibly proud of her home and collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat.

She opened up about her property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

© Instagram Jennifer with her beloved late dog, Dolly

She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here." Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

