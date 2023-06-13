Heidi Klum's photo with rarely seen lookalike mom and daughter Leni will make you do a double take

Heidi Klum captured three generations of Klum women in a stunning new photo that featured her rarely seen mom, Erna.

The AGT judge, 50, took to Instagram to post the beautiful picture, which saw her and her mom posing with Heidi's daughter, Leni, 19 – and it's clear that Erna's strong genes have been passed down to her daughter and granddaughter.

Heidi and Leni look so much like Erna with strikingly similar facial features including the same picture-perfect smile and bone structure. Heidi even has the same hairstyle as her mom with both women sporting blonde locks with matching curtain bangs.

© Instagram The Klum women look so alike

As usual, Heidi turned the comments off on her post and simply captioned it with three red heart emojis, but the gorgeous photo would have no doubt left her followers doing a double take over the family resemblance.

Erna is rarely featured on Heidi's social media but back in February, she shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby being cradled by her mother in honor of Erna's birthday.

© Instagram Erna, Heidi, and Leni were last seen together on Instagram in 2020

The last time all three women were pictured together was back in 2020 when Erna joined Heidi and Leni on the set of their joint photoshoot for Vogue Germany.

Heidi shares Leni with former F1 team owner Flavio Briatore, though the pair split before Leni was born. Heidi began dating Seal during her pregnancy, and the Kiss from a Rose singer adopted Leni in 2009. The couple went on to have three other children, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13, but split in 2012 before their divorce was finalized in 2014.

© Instagram Heidi shared this sweet throwback to honor her mom's birthday

They continue to co-parent their children, but Seal has admitted it has not been the easiest. "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork," he told Us Weekly.

"If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

© Instagram Heidi is the image of her mom

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year, Heidi opened up about how difficult she's finding it watching her children grow up. The star discussed Leni moving away from home to attend college in NYC and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other three children getting older too.

She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up. "First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared," she said.

© Photo: Instagram Heidi's ex Seal adopted Leni in 2009 and he shares three other kids with the supermodel

Talking about how she copes with Leni at college, she added: "This weekend, I called every two hours and I'm like, 'Why don't you just call me back', you know?"

She added: "Now I want the number of the roommate, so I can bug the roommate if she doesn't pick up. And then I'm going to get the number from the neighbor so I can call them."

