Heidi Klum dazzles in retro leather jumpsuit and mega heels

Heidi Klum is not one to stay within her comfort zone when it comes to fashion. Avant-garde pieces seem to call her name, and her latest look proved that her style still reigns supreme. On Thursday, the German supermodel went hell for leather in a retro jumpsuit – and fans are #obsessed.

The 49-year-old defied expectations in a black leather jumpsuit. Featuring long-sleeved, tapered cuffs, a bomber jacket style and a matte finish, the one-piece looked perfect on the model when paired with some sharp stilettos. The outfit added another sensational look to her iconic wardrobe, more of which you can see in the video below...

Heidi completed her leathery look by dusting herself in diamonds, courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Jewels. She wore her blonde hair slicked back in a down-loose manner, effortlessly adding to her streamlined aesthetic.

Heidi Klum went hell for leather in the jumpsuit

A dramatic makeup palette highlighted her career-defining features, including a bronzed smokey eye, a flawless complexion, a fluttery mascara blend and a thick brow.

The star took to social media to showcase her biker babe outfit. She captioned the post: "WW @lorraineschwartz &. @ofirajewelz Love You," with a sprinkling of emojis.

The star showed off her diamond-clad hands

There's no doubt that Heidi is always reliable when it comes to pulling out a strong look for the red carpet, and she definitely fit the brief for the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday. The supermodel hit up the orange carpet in an exceedingly cute ensemble, going for a matching crop top and skirt combination by Moschino.

Romantic hearts were clearly the guiding motif for her look, as the sweetheart neckline of her top, the skirt, her black heels, and even her matching purse all featured big red heart appliqués.

Heidi is known for her daring outfit choices

The America's Got Talent judge represented the NBC competition show, which had been nominated for Favorite Reality Show but lost to MasterChef Junior.

