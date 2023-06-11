Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon had different plans for daughter Sosie – but she didn't listen

Despite themselves being working actors for multiple decades, Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick didn't quite broach the topic of Hollywood so much with their daughter Sosie, nor the idea of her following in their footsteps.

It wasn't until just about when she was turning 20 years old that she decided to pursue acting after all, hence why her parents were admittedly surprised when the Smile actress, 31, dropped out of college two years in to do so.

Despite the surprise, now they couldn't be prouder of her, and have gushed about her work, particularly after her intense role in the horror movie Smile last year.

In late 2022 as Smile was hitting theaters, Kevin opened up about his daughter's performance, and her pursuit of an acting career.

"We didn't know she was really interested after that in pursuing any kind of an acting career," the Footloose actor confessed to The Hollywood Reporter in an October interview.

Though it took her a second to realize it's the profession that she wanted to pursue, Kevin recalled she was instantly determined, as were both him and Kyra encouraging of it.

© Getty Images Sosie with her parents in 2014

He said: "When she finally, in her early 20s, decided that this is what she wanted to do, she dropped out of college and moved to L.A. and really started doing all the right stuff. Pounding the pavement, doing self-tape after self-tape, and studying."

Still, while they were quick to accept Sosie's decided career, Kevin was still in for another surprise once he saw her in her first big hit, Smile. "Even knowing how hard she had worked, and knowing she was good, when I saw the movie I was just really taken aback with, not only with how great she was but also how hard that role was, because it's one of those parts where there is no break," he admitted.

© Getty Sosie Bacon on The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, November 16, 2022

The father-of-two added: "Usually, you start out and the character's pretty happy for at least, you know, 15 minutes or 20 minutes before everything becomes horrible. But that's a movie where the stress level is [insane]," before maintaining: "I was very proud of her."

© Getty Kevin, Sosie and Kyra at the 2014 Golden Globes

Sosie herself has recalled when she decided to leave Brown University in favor of an acting career, and told Harper's Bazaar last year about when it clicked for her, saying: "I ended up doing a play in New York, and then I was like, 'Well, if I am to wake up in the morning for a job, it's likely got to be this,'" adding: "Then I drove out to L.A. and started auditioning and working."

© Getty The actress on The Late Late Show in 2022

She also admitted that her parents remained neutral on her decision at first, just let her be and figure it out, revealing: "They tried to just stay out of it."

She explained: "Having parents that are in this, you see a lot of the negative sides of it, not just the flashy, fun side of it."

© Getty Sosie and her brother Travis at the Smile premiere

However, she said that as soon as she made it clear it was without a doubt what she wanted to do, they were instantly supportive. "That being said, as soon as I made the choice, it was like, 'Amazing. That's exciting. Now we can talk about it.' It wasn't like, 'Oh, no,'" she said.

Kevin and Kyra have been married for 35 years, since 1988, and aside from Sosie, they also share son Travis, 33, who is a musician and composer.

