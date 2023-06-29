Michelle Keegan goes full Baby Spice with 90s hair transformation

The Brassic star threw it back to the 90s with her cutesy new cut

Michelle Keegan basically coined the term thirty, flirty and thriving. The 36-year-old may be happily married to Mark Wright, but that doesn’t mean she can’t infuse her hairstyles with some flirty fun.

On Wednesday, Michelle debuted a new hairstyle that exuded Baby Spice sass. The star posed for a mirror selfie as she showed off her half-up-half-down ‘do, which featured bangs that cascaded down her front and caramel highlights. Two small gold scrunchies held the look into place.

The star completed her noughties aesthetic by sporting black tracksuit bottoms with white racer stripes, a black crop top and a black cropped hoodie. A sprinkling of gold jewellery adorned her look and she pulled a peace sign for the sporty-themed snap.

Michelle opted for a sun-kissed makeup blend that highlighted her olive complexion. She also allowed fans a glimpse into her trailer, which was lined with clothes, makeup and storage bags.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Look who’s back…(only for a day while we do a promo shoot.” She also included gifs that read ‘Brassic’ and ‘Everyone loves Erin.’

The pigtail hairstyle was popularised in the 1990s by former Spice Girls member Emma Bunton, AKA Baby Spice. Known for her effervescent, sweetheart nature, candy-coloured outfits and arsenal of lollipops to hand, the star became synonymous with the girlish hairdos.

Other stars who have tapped into the bombshell Baby Spice look included Hailey Bieber, who recreated the look back in 2020 with a helping hand from stylist Amanda Lee.

Megan Fox has also toyed with the darling design. In 2022, she snapped a selfie showcasing her raven locks styled in lengthy mermaid-esque waves. She wrote: “Offering myself to the spice girls if they are in need of a new member.”

While the members of the beloved Brit-girl band are yet to respond to the resurgence of the beauty trend, (VB, we are waiting) 90s babies are thrilled by the hairstyle’s renaissance.

Michele recently served one of her best designer looks to date during a friend’s wedding weekend in Ibiza. The actress wore Siedres’ fashion editor favourite ‘Brook’ dress featuring striking rainbow stripes, a sunset ray print, a floor-skimming train, long sleeves, a fine-knit fabric and an asymmetrical hemline.

The Turkish fashion brand recently gripped the London style scene with a new pop-up in Oxford Circus and is renowned for its playful graphics, kitschy textures, and Y2K motifs. Alongside the image, Michelle dropped a series of tropical emojis in reference to her enviable dress.