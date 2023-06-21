Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy unveils grown-up new look that sparks response from famous family

Beyoncé has been joined by her pre-teen daughter Blue Ivy during her Renaissance tour , and it's safe to say her firstborn is her mini-me!

The Lemonade hitmaker's family have all been supporting the pair during the tour so far, with Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, frequently sharing clips from the shows on her social media.

What's more, Beyoncé's daughter showcased a grown-up new look during this week's show in Amsterdam, with her grandmother highlighting her style on Instagram.

WATCH: Beyonce performs with daughter Blue Ivy

"My Grandbaby slinging that Hair! It's bouncing and behaving," she wrote in the caption.

Blue Ivy has been supported not just by her grandmother during the tour, but her dad, Jay-Z - who was pictured cheering her on in the crowds during the London concert earlier in the month.

The 12-year-old's little sister Rumi, six, even held up a sign supporting Blue while she was on stage in Paris. A fan account captured the sweet moment on Twitter, showing just how close the siblings are.

In the clip, Rumi was seen in the midst of friends and family at the Stade de France, cheering for her older sister and brandishing a sign that declared: "We Love You Blue!"

It's been an exciting month for Beyoncé's family, who have all been on the road with her during her tour. Not only did they celebrate Rumi and Sir's sixth birthday on June 13, but Father's Day on June 18, which saw Beyoncé surprised in Amsterdam by her dad.

© Instagram Beyoncé shared a photo of her show with daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé has been incredibly proud of her oldest daughter joining her on her tour, and has paid tribute to her on social media too.

Alongside photos of Blue on stage back in May, she wrote: "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Blue has been a star in the making from a young age, and has featured in many of her parents' songs, and on the red carpet at various events.

Blue is Beyonce's firstborn

The little girl even narrated the audio book, Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry. She has also featured in Beyoncé's Ivy Park campaign, along with her sister Rumi.

Beyoncé rarely gives interviews and is protective of her family's privacy, but did previously gush about parenthood, calling it her "biggest priority" while talking to Good Morning America back in 2019.

© Photo: Getty Images Blue Ivy has grown up so fast

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

The award-winning singer also opened up about the moment she realised she was expecting her twins. This featured in her Homecoming documentary back in April 2018, which focused on her headlining Coachella.

© Beyonce on Instagram Beyonce, Jay-Z and their children

She said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

